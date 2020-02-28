GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pingree 44, Winsor 38: Senior Maddy Mandalinci carried the Highlanders (15-9) with 14 points and also led a stupendous defensive effort in the Eastern Independent League semifinal win at home. It was a balanced offensive game for Pingree with eight points each from freshman Emily Norton, junior Kendall Traveis and freshman Tori Farrell. The Highlanders now travel to Beaver Country Day for the league championship tilt on Saturday at 2 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lexington Christian 66, Pingree 62 (OT): In the Eastern Independent League semi’s the Highlanders got a stuff from Cleto Chol on the last possession of regulation but were outscored 5-1 in the extra session to bow out.
BOYS HOCKEY
North Yarmouth 4, Pingree 2: In the semi’s of the Holt League playoffs, the Highlanders left it all on the ice but came up on the short end of a great game up at Travis Roy Arena. Pingree is now 13-15-1 on the year.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Salem State 12, Rivier 8: Preston Dougherty scored five times and assisted on two other goals to power Salem State (1-0) to a home victory. Danny Antonellis also had a smashing debut with two scores and four assists, Nick Quirk added two with two assists and Kevin Albert converted twice. Jack Ganter came up with eight stops and Salem State played flawless defense in the third quarter to move ahead for good and maintain control.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Colby-Sawyer 13, Salem State 6: Tara McLaughlin started off her season with a hat trick but the Vikings (0-1) were felled by an 8-2 run in the second half. Amanda Bradley, Suzanne Stefanik and Mackenzie Schmink had the other goals for Salem and keeper Charlotte Orth made 11 saves.
