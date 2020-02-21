BOYS HOCKEY
Pingree 4, Hebron 2: Goalie Matt Cusolito stopped 38 shots to propel the Highlanders to a victory in their regular season finale. Ian Driscoll, Brendan Driscoll and Sam Murray notched a goal and an assist each to power the offense while Kyle Collins also lit the lamp and Hazen Pike and Cody Plaza recorded one helper each.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pingree 61, Lexington Christian Academy 53: Freshman Tori Farrell poured in 24 points to help the Highlanders knock off a 15-win team on the road to improve to 8-1 in league play (and 14-8 overall). Abbey Skinner added 16 points and Maddy Mandalinci scored a baker’s dozen.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Brewster 2, Pingree 1: Freshman Maddy Santousosso made 32 saves but the Highlanders (8-13-1) couldn’t slip a second goal by Brewster. Kate Hill netted her 12th of the season for Pingree while Gabby Nagahama and Addy Fenton had the helpers.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 5, Becker 1: Peppering the net with 55 total shots, the Gulls (19-5) cruised to their 12th straight win. Thomas Albert had two goals while Jake Simons, Zach Mazur and Connor Amsley all scored once. Conor O’Brien and Elijah Harris split the win in net while assists went to Azan Dorsett, Jason Kalinowski, James Winkler, Jacob Gammelgaard, Mitch Shaheen and Elliott Clemmons.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 3, University of New England 0: Alyssa Peterson made 17 saves and the Gulls (21-2) made it 10 consecutive victories with the road triumph. Jillian Gibbs and Jade Meier each had a goal and an assist for the winners and Madison Huber netted the other marker. Mady Hentosh and Michaela McNamara had other helpers for Endicott, most recently ranked No. 9 in the country,
