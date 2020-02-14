BOYS BASKETBALL
Marblehead 48, Salem 47: With his team trailing by one with seven seconds to play in regulation, Marblehead’s Adam Zamansky dropped in a floater in the lane just before the final buzzer to keep the Magicians’ (8-10) playoff hopes alive. Zamansky finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds in the win, Cole Kronberg and Dylan Freddo each scored eight points and Sean McCarthy had seven poitns and four steals.
For Salem, which fell to 10-9 with one game remaining, Darlin Santiago scored nine clutch points off the bench on three 3-pointers to help his team mount a double-digit comeback in the second half. Jorge Guerrero added nine points and 14 rebounds, Guillermo Pimentel had nine points and six rebounds and Ethan Doyle also had nine points in the setback.
Swampscott 60, Winthrop 37: The Big Blue recorded a sound win on Thursday behind a number of strong outings across the board. Senior Oscar Hale led the charge with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists; Andrew Augustin had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals; senior Ethan Eichler played the best game of his season with nine points, five rebounds and three assists; Jacob Cooke had seven points; senior Jacob Yanetti had five points including a buzzer-beating three to end the first half; and senior Justin Ratner had five points and four steals.
Danvers 62, Lynnfield 47: The Falcons (5-15) wrapped up their season on a high note, streaking past the Pioneers behind an 18-point, 8-rebound, 5-assist, 3-steal performance from sophomore Jared Berry. Chris Perez led Danvers in scoring with 19 points, while Max Beuvelet ended his Falcons career with a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double.
St. John’s Prep 70, Malden 40: The Eagles were rolled behind strong performances by Rollie Castineyra (12 points), Aidan Callahan (11 points) and Matt Duchemin (10 points).
BOYS TRACK
Marblehead fifth at states: The Magicians finished fifth overall in the Division 3 state championship behind strong performances by Cam Heafitz (2nd in high jump, 6-6), Loedan Rodrigues (3rd in 2-mile, 9:48), Peter Clifford (7th in mile), Godot Gaskins (2nd in 300, 35.04) and Chris Barone (3rd in 55 dash).
Masconomet’s Sebby Gilligan finished third in the mile with a time of 4:29.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
St. Michael’s 8, Endicott 1: The Gulls opened up the spring session with a tough setback, as Cooper Walters recorded his team’s lone point with a 7-6, 6-4, 10-8 triumph at No. 5 singles.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 6, Wentworth 2: The Gulls (17-5) rolled behind goals from Zack Mazur, Jake Simons, Connor Amsley, James Winkler, Kevin Craig and Mitch Sheehan. Winkler, Jason Kalinowski (2), Jake Simons (2), Elliot Clemmons and Parker Schultz added assists.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 5, Nichols 1: The No. 9 ranked Gulls (20-2) cruised thanks to five straight goals after getting down 1-0 early. Michaela McNamara, Jillian Gibbs, Jade Meier, Courtney Sullivan and Ashlie Jones each scored once, with Meirer (2), Madison Huber, Lauren Ferraiuolo, Ashley Keaveney, Gibbs and McNamara adding assists.
Plymouth State 4, Salem State 1: Julia Dares scored the lone Vikings (3-18-2) goal on an assist from Colleen McAnespie.
