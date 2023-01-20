BOYS BASKETBALL
Salem Academy 71, Excel 47: Jordan Maxson and Jorbert Peralta led a balanced attack with 18 points each and Salem Academy improved to an impressive 10-3. Ivan Paredes added 14 points, Angel Santiago netted 13 and Marvin Young chipped in with four. Chris Teixeira also sunk his first varsity basket.
Newman 65, Waring 36: Colin Vellante notched 19 points and Solomon Bennett added 10 for the Mevericks.
Ipswich 54, Amesbury 48: The Tigers (4-7) continued their strong play of late, getting 22 points with four triples from Toby Adams in what head coach Alan Laroche called his best game of the year. Nick Deleon added 19 points with a trio of 3-balls while James Norris (8 points) was big on the glass and hit some key free throws down the stretch.
Covenant Christian Academy 39, Dublin 19: The Cougars improved to 8-1 with the home victory. Leading the way was Bennett Plosker (17 points) while Anthony Reis snared 10 rebounds and Noah DeJesus, Evan Ray, Tim Soria and Isac Portugal all turned in strong efforts.
Manchester Essex 60, Hamilton-Wenham 38: The young Generals couldn't keep pace with one of the Cape Ann League's top teams on Friday night.
Cathedral 64, Bishop Fenwick 55: James Meklis led the Crusaders (1-10) with 17 points while Jimmy Vahey chipped in eight. John Kennedy added six points and five boards.
Malden Catholic 67, St. John's Prep 52: The Eagles (3-8) hung tough with one of the state's best squads but ultimately couldn't get over the hump. Mike O'Brien scored 18 points to lead the way while Mike Miller had nine points and Jack Angelopolus had eight.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Peabody 4, Masconomet 1: Freshman Angela Fabbo had a goal and an assist and captain Jenna DiNapoli's backhander broke a 1-1 tie in the second period as the Tanners (10-2) won their seventh in a row. Defenseman Daniella White had a goal and two helpers while single assists came from Ava Buckley, Leah Buckley and Vanessa Steinmeyer. White, Leah Buckley and captain Penny Spack had outstanding efforts with illness limiting Peabody to three blue liners.
Sophomore captain Maddie Kenney netted the tying goal on the power play for Masconomet (2-10) with assists from captain Bitsy King and Charlotte Leiss. Goaltender Maddie Dupuis had a busy and phenomenal effort in net with 40 saves.
Austin Prep 9, Pingree 0: The Cougars handled the Highlanders and head coach Stephanie Wood earned her 200th career victory.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Danvers 46, Gloucester 45: Reese Holland continued her torrid streak of late with 16 points and 13 rebounds and the Falcons won a barnburner at home.
Marblehead 35, Beverly 26: Abby Ruggieri led the Panthers with 10 points and six rebounds while Mia Biolitti chipped in with six points. Olivia Griffin had an outstanding effort on defense for Beverly (4-7) in addition to grabbing six rebounds and scoring four.
Manchester Essex 35, Hamilton-Wenham 32: The Generals had the lead most of the way but fell behind in the final minute and were hampered by a 2-for-12 showing at the free throw line in the second half.
Ipswich 48, Amesbury 41: Lucy Donahue's 18 points helped the Tigers improve to 5-6. Hazel Hoog added 14 for the winners and Izzie Wetter scored a dozen.
Cathedral 67, Bishop Fenwick 40: The Crusaders fell to 7-5 despite a solid effort from junior captain Cecilia Kay, who scored 20 and pulled down 12 rebounds.
Dublin 41, Covenant Christian 27: Liza Minogue led the Cougars with 13 points but they fell to the defending Class D NEPSAC champs. Larissa Sabatino had a nice game on defense and Abby Chewning scored seven points.
WRESTLING
Beverly 47, Gloucester 28: Among the notable victories for the Panthers were wins via pinfall by Reece Connolly (120 pounds), Jason Knapp (145), Alijah Pavia (160) and Elias Mayes (170).
GYMNASTICS
Masconomet 145.3, Beverly 128: In a high scoring Northeastern Conference meet, Masconomet's Bella Misuria was near flawless with a 9.9 on vault as well as a 9.7 on bars. Fallon Eberhardt of Masco scored 9.6 on vault, 9.3 on floor and 9.3 on bars while Janey Young and Brooklyn Odardi each scored 9.3 on beam. For Beverly, Olivia Giello notched 8.8 on vault and 8.4 on floor while Nina Orlando scored 8.4 on beam and Julia Guanci scored an 8.3 on floor.
BOYS HOCKEY
Pingree 3, North Yarmouth 3: Joe Gaffney had a goal and an assist while Max Guertin and captain Ryan Kavanaugh also scored in the draw. Quinn Moses handed out a pair of assists and goalie Nick Hubbard totaled 39 saves.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 4, Salve Regina 2: Emerson Hayes started off a run of three unanswered third period goals as the Gulls (9-7-2) rallied to grab two points at home. Samantha Fantasia scored the unassisted game-winner with 2:13 left in regulation time, Kat Keith had a goal and an assist and Payton Hansen added a power play goal.
Johnson & Wales 5, Salem State 4 (OT): The Vikings (3-11-1) were ahead 4-1 only to see the visitors rally to tie it up and then sink the winner in overtime. Kaia Hollingsworth made 36 saves in net and the goals came from Caroyln Mahoney, Makayla McGrath, Cecilia Curtin and Catherine Lawrence.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 2, Salve Regina 1: Connor Beatty lit the lamp with only 1:03 left in the game to send No. 4 ranked Endicott (14-1) to its 13th consecutive win. Connor Amsley also scored for the Gulls and Atticus Kelly had a tremendous night in net with 40 stops.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 20
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys basketball — Swampscott at Saugus (7).
Girls basketball — Salem at Malden (6); Saugus at Swampscott (7).
Indoor track — Divisional Relays at Reggie Lewis Center (4:30).
Skiing — Pingree at Wachusett Mountain (4:30).
Wrestling — Danvers at Essex Tech/Masconomet (4).
Swimming — Phillips Exeter at St. John's Prep (6); Hamilton-Wenham at Triton (6:50); Pingree at Austin Prep (7).
Gymnastics — Salem at Gloucester (7:30).