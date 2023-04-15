SOFTBALL
Peabody 13, Masconomet 0: Junior ace Abby Bettencourt tossed her second consecutive no-hitter (falling two walks short of a second straight perfect game) and helped herself at the plate with a 4-for-4 effort. Offensively, Logan Lomasney smashed a home run (her fourth of the year), Isabel Bettencourt blasted one over the fence and freshman Lizzy Bettencourt hit her first home run on the varsity.
Swampscott 9, Salem 1: Hayden Haskell struck out nine and conceded only three hits to power the Big Blue.
BASEBALL
Danvers 8, Gloucester 4: Senior captain Aris Xerras hit a 2-run homer, tripled, singled and scored three times to pace the Falcons (3-2) by their rivals on the road. Senior Steve Reardon also hit a solo homer while Evan Currie went 3-for-3 and Matt Callahan drove home a pair. Junior ace Mike Moroney settled in for the late innings, striking out five in a seven-hit complete game victory.
Masconomet 9, Marblehead 5: Logan Keune hit a solo homer and Anthony Cerbone and Braeden O'Connell had two RBI apiece as the unbeaten Chieftains (3-0) came from behind to top the Magicians (3-2) by scoring four in the third, two more in the fifth and one in the sixth. O'Connell and Gabe Fales combined for 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to shut down Marblehead, which saw Shane Keough and Reilly Schmitt (3-for-4) both hit solo home runs. Charlie Sachs and Bodie Bartram added two hits each for Marblehead and Chris DeWitt drove home two runs.
Salem Academy 13, Neighborhood Hour 1: Jasper Casinelli Tarasuik and Isaac Solano had two hits each while Emilio Sanchez both earned the win on the mound and collected four RBI as the Navs improved to 4-1.
Winthrop 5, Swampscott 1: Nick Berube had two of the Big Blue's four hits, stole a base and scored the lone run in a road setback. Dawson DiBarri (2 1/3 innings) and Jake McGonagle combined for 3 1/3 innings for scoreless relief for Swampscott (1-3) and Jason Bouffard and Quinn Hitchcock also singled.
BOYS TRACK
Marblehead 91, Swampscott 36: Thomas Carlson took the long jump, Colin Burke and Alex Hersey won their respective hurdle races, Harrison Curtis won the 100, Slater Johnson won the 200, Will Cerrutti took the mile and Harrison Kee won the 2-mile to power the Magicians. Henrik Adams also picked up the 800 and Ryan Thompson won the triple for Marblehead.
For Swampscott, Ethan Gee was first in the discus, Caleb Leopaldo won the shot and Gabe Tripp claimed the high jump.
GIRLS TRACK
Marblehead 81, Swampscott 41: Cate Trautman doubled in the 100 and 200 and Devin Whalen won the high hurdles to spark the Magicians, who also got first place showings from Mari O'Connell (2-mile), Katherine Twomey (mile) and Grace Mortensen (800). Keira Sweetnam also doubled, wining the high jump and triple jump.
Winners for the Big Blue were Morgan Bilodeau (javelin), Anastasia Hayes (discus), Samantha Andrews (low hurdles), Ana Tarason (shot put)
BOYS LACROSSE
Bishop Fenwick 6, Triton 5: Down by three goals entering the fourth quarter, the Crusaders (2-2) exploded for five scores over the final 12 minutes for the improbable victory. Attackman Joey Marshall had three goals, fellow attack Tyler Mullen had two goals and one assist, and Anthony Sasso also delivered a goal. Nathan Ricciuti and Mike Anthony added solo assists, and goalie Will Gibbs stopped eight shots.
Pingree 14, Brooks 2: Following a rare loss, the Highlanders (6-1) got back in the win column easily as Quinn Donovan (plus an assist), Matt Tersolo, Bodie Cannata and Teddy Whipple all had two goals. Jake Hiltz contributed a goal and three assists in the win, with Riley McClure and Max Guertin contributing a goal and an assist each while Ryan Kavanagh and Nick Moulison also scored. Mekhi Taylor had one assist; Colin McLoy won 7-of-9 faceoffs and Ryan Clark 3-of-4; and goalies Max Becker (1 save) and Marco Mattola (5 saves) both shined.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bishop Fenwick 3, Danvers 2: The Crusaders (2-1) rallied to win all three singles matches with Madelyn Leary's come from behinc 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 win sealing the match. Nora Elenbaas (6-4, 6-1) and Gwen Schoeder (6-3, 6-4) were the other Fenwick winners.
BOYS TENNIS
St. John's Prep 4, Concord-Carlisle 1: Ben Liptak and Luke Prokopis (6-2, 2-6, 10-8) and Luke Free and Mark McDuffee (6-1, 6-2) won both doubles matches as the Eagles (4-0) held off the defending D2 state champs. Jack Prokopis (6-1, 6-0) and John DeAngelis (6-2, 6-1) won in singles action.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Essex Tech 3, Greater Lawrence 0: The Hawks grabbed their first win of the season (25-15, 25-15, 26-24) behind 10 kills each from Ryan Lovasco and Ryan Cole. Sophomore setter Barrett Cross handed out 27 assists with two digs in the win.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Bridgewater State 9, Salem State 0: Ipswich native Cam James had a hit and Peabody's Scott Emerson had an RBI to help the Bears blank the Vikings (6-16). Salem State was led by Brahaim Ortega (double) and Salem native Bobby Jellison, who allowed only one run in six innings of work before BSU got to the bullpen.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gordon wins pair: The Scots swept Roger Williams, 4-3 and 6-5. The early game had Isabella Rivera plate the go-ahead run on a sac fly in the seventh with Emily Peterson driving home two. The second one-game win was highlighting by a five run inning and Ami Rivera hitting two doubles with four RBI.
MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Assumption 9, Endicott 0: The Gulls (6-8) were swept on Friday afternoon. Julian Richtarich had the closest match of the day, falling in three sets by a 7-6, 4-6, 6-10 score.