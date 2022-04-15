BASEBALL
Beverly 5, Gloucester 4: Trailing by one in the top of the seventh, the Panthers drew even on a solo homer by Logan Petrosino and then took the lead when freshman Bradley McCafferty's RBI single plated captain Sam Armbruster (walk) with the go-ahead run. Captain Cooper Gavin slammed the door in the bottom of the inning as Beverly (4-1) won its third straight. Armbruster and Griffin McCay also had RBI to put Beverly ahead 3-0, Ian Visnick doubled and Ryan Rushton and Griffin Francis also had hits. Christian Morrissey started on the hill and fanned six in three innings of work.
Saugus 2, Masconomet 1: Senior Erik Sibbach pitched well but the Chieftains' bats were quiet in a low scoring loss. Matt Golini scored the lone run for Masconomet.
Navs drop pair: Salem Academy was bested by KIPP, 7-2 and 12-11. Jacob Redican had two hits and scored with Waldy Sanchez getting an RBI double in the opener. The nightcap saw Kegan LeClare get a pair of hits, Sanchez chip in a bases clearing triple and Givench Pirtle notch two hits.
Winthrop 6, Salem 4: Thursday, the Witches got an RBI double from Jack Doyle and a run-scoring knock from Jon Wasserman. Corey Grimes and Damian Guaderrama added hits and Quinn Rocco Ryan pitched well, striking out four over 4 1/3.
SOFTBALL
Masconomet 10, Saugus 2: The Chieftains cruised on Friday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Beverly 0: The unbeaten Generals (4-0) cruised behind wins by Sky Jara (6-3, 6-0), Naomi Provost (6-0, 6-0) and Sienna Gregory, who grabbed her first career win 6-0, 6-1. The doubles teams of Nora Gamber/Brynn McKechnie (6-1, 6-3) and Lisette Leonard/MercyDeSimone (6-0, 7-6) also won.
GIRLS TRACK
Ipswich 75, Newburyport 68: Triple winner Olivia Novello took the low hurdles, high hurdles and high jump and Colby Filosa won three events of her own with the 300, 200 and 4x400 relay, where she was joined by Lily Harper, Decha Perron and Amelia Mooradd. Chloe Pszenny was first in the triple jump and 100, Pia Stewart won the discus, Perron took the long jump and the Tigers won the 4x100 relay also.
BOYS TRACK
Newburyport 82, Ipswich 51: James Robie doubled up in the high jump and the long jump, Cam Townsend won the triple jump and Keith Townsend took the low hurdles to lead the Tigers. Colin Hansen was first in the 100, Paul Wertz took the 400 and teamed with Hansen, Tyler Rafferty and Keith Townsend to win the 4x400 relay.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Salem State swept: Bridgewater State took down the Vikings (5-19) by scored of 9-3 and 8-0. Dawn Eisnor had a 2-run homer to highlight the day for Salem State and Rebecca Walker hit a triple.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Vikings drop two: Brock Pare stuck out nine but lost a 1-0 pitcher's duel to Bridgewater State and the Bears took the nightcap 6-4 to drop the Vikings to 12-12. Salem native Bobby Jellison hit a 2-run double for the Vikings and Tim Catalano also had a pair of RBI.
COLLEGE GOLF
SSU second: Brian Cannata shot a 78 to help Salem State finish only one stroke off the winners at the Rhode Island Spring Invitational. Travis Ryan and Matt Martin both shot 79, Ethan Doyle finished in the top 20 at 81 and Matt Godbout was 22nd with an 83.
MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Stevens 3, Endicott 0: In the opening round of the Division 3 NCAA playoffs, the No. 4 ranked team in the nation ousted the Gulls, 28-26, 25-13, 25-18. Mik Kasprzak had 15 kills for Endicott (17-7), Rafa Robert had eight kills and Spencer Capps had six. Gavin Emenaker had 28 assists but Stevens, which is unbeaten at home, pulled away for its 18th straight win.