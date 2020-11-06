BOYS SOCCER
Beverly 1, Masconomet 1: In their first game back after a two-week hiatus, the Chieftains (4-0-1) struck first on the road with a third quarter goal from Stephen Ralph off an assist from Brennen Johnston. Beverly bounced back however, as Nick Braganca netted the equalizer in the fourth to secure the draw. Also playing well for Masco was Zach Peterson (defense) and Aidan Gauvain in the midfield.
GIRLS SOCCER
Peabody 2, Saugus 0: Seniors Hailey Baker and Aja Alimonti took care of the scoring as the Tanners (2-4) celebrated Senior Night with a win. Senior Bridget O'Connell had an assist and classmates Jordyn Collins, Hailee Lomasney, Olivia Lavalle and Chiara Campbell all played well on their big night.
Gloucester 2, Salem 0: The Witches dropped a narrow decision despite some strong play from Isabella Cunha, Breanna Stead and Jamella Wallace. Anna Cantone shined on defense while Sierra Clawson, Mei Li Hannig and Sydney Agno also turned in stout efforts.
Danvers 4, Swamspcott 0: Haley Murphy scored her first goal of the year and had an assist on one of Arianna Bezanson's two markers to keep the Falcons (6-0) perfect on the season. Riley DiGilio added a goal and an assist while the Big Blue (2-4-1) got on the board on Sophie DiGrande's 18-yard direct kick in the fourth quarter. Holly DeAngelis made five stops for Danvers while defenders Gabby Chisholm and Livvi Anderson were solid.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hamilton-Wenham 0, Manchester Essex 0: Jessi Copper turned in her first shutout of the season as the Generals (0-8-2) wrapped up their season with one of their best performances of the fall, earning a tie with the powerful Hornets (7-1-1). Senior Sarah Cooke and juniors Ronni Flanagan and Sarah McMahon were other standouts for Hamilton-Wenham.
GOLF
Fenwick ahead of Salem in darkness-shortened match: Bishop Fenwick had the lead against the Witches at Olde Salem Greens when the match was suspended down the stretch due to darkness. For Salem, Ethan Doyle shot yet another 33 with seven pars and two birdies, winning his individual bout 7.5-1.5. Joe Parr (5.5-3.5) and Jon Wasserman (5.5-3.5) also won their matches.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Ipswich 28, North Reading 29: The Tigers eked out a win behind a second place finish from Finn Russell (15:09) and a fourth place finish from Jonah Orroth (16:11). Also running well for Ipswich was Colin Hensen, Paul Wertz, Will Harrington and Nick Liani. All 10 Tigers' runners recorded personal best times, while Hensen knocked 29 seconds off his mile race pace.