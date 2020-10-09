BOYS SOCCER
Beverly 4, Marblehead 3: After falling behind by 2-0 in the first half, the Panthers battled back on the heels of two different goal scorers. Nick Braganca scored the first of the afternoon on an assist from Teo Berbic, while Wilson de Leon (a freshman) netted the second one on an assist from Braganca. The duo then traded goals with Braganca adding another assist, as Beverly outlasted their NEC rivals. Other standouts included senior captain and defender Carson Brean, senior captain and forward Marshall Lee and junior midfielders Henry Mercier and Berbic.
Masconomet 8, Swampscott 1: Sam Brockelman scored two goals and added two assists as the Chieftains rolled. Playing well defensively in the win was Owen O'Brien, Henry Sorenson, Christian Shaffer and Charlie Roach. Swampscott scored its lone goal on a PK.
St. John's Prep 3, Malden Catholic 0: Owen Siewert scored on a PK for the Eagles (1-0-1) while Evan Hannibal and James Gikas also scored in the shutout win. Drew Keenan and Callum Rigby added assists and Eoghan Daly secured the shutout in net
GIRLS SOCCER
Beverly 5, Marblehead 0: Kayleigh Crowell and Cierra Merritt pumped in two goals with an assist each and senior captain Sydney Anderson collected her 12th shutout in her last 20 starts to help keep the Panthers (2-0) perfect on the season. Sarah Hall also scored for Beverly with Grace Gonzalez and Claire Brean turned in strong efforts in their varsity debuts. Captain Lia Whitehair (assist) and Nora Devitt and Ariane Chandra also had strong nights for the Panthers.
GOLF
Swampscott 50 1/2, Salem 21 1/2: Swampscott won six of the eight matches at Olde Salem Greens to move to 4-2 on the season. Winners for the Big Blue included Lou Spellios (7.5-2.5), Nate Stern (5.5-3.5), Will Roddy (8.5-.05), Jason Bouffard 8.5-0.5), Brendan Sheehan (7.5-1.5) and Nate Maercklein (7-2).
For Salem, Ethan Doyle (5-3) and Bobby Jellison (5.5-3.5) both picked up solid wins at the top of the lineup.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Marblehead at Beverly (4).