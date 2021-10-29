GIRLS SOCCER
Beverly 1, Peabody 0: Needing a win to keep its streak of making the state tournament every year since 2011 alive, Beverly got a perfect set piece late in the game to knock off rival Peabody. Senior Kayleigh Crowell scored on a header set up by Grace Fitzgerald and the Panthers (8-8-1) played flawless defense to hit the .500 mark. Kayla Cimon was immense in net to earn the shutout.
"Kayla stood on her head," Beverly coach Samantha Charest said. "We knew a tie wasn't enough and the girls played their hearts out. They wanted it really badly. It was out best game of the season."
Peabody (7-5-4) is also state tourney bound and got strong play from Sam Simmons, Maddy Scacchi and Connie Patturelli.
Dexter Southfield 2, Pingree 1: The Highlanders (10-3-1) fell at home for the first time since back in 2015. Sophomore Catherine Watrous had Pingree's goal with an assist from Lexi Garcia.
VOLLEYBALL
Ipswich 3, Beverly 2: Grace Sorenson's 18 kills and three aces helped the Tigers (17-1) hold off Beverly 23-25, 25-12, 18-25, 25-13, 15-7 in a thriller. Kendra Brown had 22 assists with five serving aces, Claire O'Flynn had 12 kills and Liz Linkletter earned 14 digs. For the Panthers, Beatrice Lesser totaled 27 assists and Mya Perron had 13 kills.
Newburyport 3, Masconomet 0: The former CAL rival Clippers got the better of the Chieftains (10-10) with a 25-22, 25-20, 25-15 sweep.
Salem 3, Salem Academy 0: The Witches (8-12) won their season finale on Senior Night 25-13, 25-13, 25-13. Senior middle blocker Anna Cantone had four kills with eight aces, senior captain Presley Shairs had four kills and 12 aces in her first home match after missing a big chunk of the year with injuries.
Essex Tech 3, Norfolk Aggie 0: The Hawks wrapped up the regular season 18-2 with a 25-15, 15-6, 15-18 win. Senior Ali Tkach had nine kills with 15 aces, senior Gracie Dailey had 10 kills, senior Brooklynn McFadden collected 24 assists and junior Destinee Dejarnette-Alexandre had five kills. Essex Tech hosts the state vocational championship bout Monday at 5 p.m.
Lynn Classical 3, Swampscott 0: The Big Blue were swept in a road tilt.
FIELD HOCKEY
Marblehead 3, Peabody 0: Peighton Ridge converted a penalty shot while teammates Jane O'Neil and Lucy Rubino also scored as the Magicians (9-8-1) ended the regular season with their third consecutive shutout. Maggie Beauchene and Haley Baker shared the shutout in net, with Grace MacLean earning an assist. Also playing well for the winners were Jacinda Peterson, Katelyn O'Connor, Mia Carr, Tegan Sherwood, Lillie Salisbury, Caomihe McKiernan, and Ella Gorham.
Peabody dropped to 4-12 with the loss.
Danvers 3, Gloucester 0: Captain Grace Brinkley, who committed to Assumption College earlier in the day, had a goal and an assist to lead the Falcons (13-3-1) to victory. Fellow captain Lauren Auciello also scored, as did Abby Sher. Sophomore Megan McGinnity earned her 11th shutout, making a pair of saves.
Ipswich 2, Rockport 0: Morgan Bodwell, a senior captain, had two saves in the first half of play while Emma Paquette didn't need to make a single stop over the final two quarters to share the shutout for the Tigers, who finished the regular season 14-1-1. Lexi James had a goal and an assist while Chloe Pszenny also scored for Ipswich, which won its eight straight game and 11th in its last dozen contests.
BOYS SOCCER
St. John's Prep 1, Silver Lake 0: Junior Callum Rigby's fourth goal of the year stood up thanks to senior Joey Waterman's eighth shutout of the year as the Eagles improved to 10-4-3. Jake Vanna, Aithan Bezanson, James Gikas and Will Minor all had excellent all-around efforts for the Prep.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 3, Salem State 0: It was the 100th win in program history for Endicott in the 2021-22 season debut. Eric Manoukian's power play goal with 30 seconds left in the second broke a 0-0 tie and Endicott didn't score again until the late stages of the third with markers by Kevin Craig and Matt Giroux (shorthanded empty netter). Conor O'Brien made 18 saves in the shutout and Joona Sato-Hunsula was nearly spotless in net for Salem with 37 saves.