LITLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
Beverly 3, Ipswich 0: Logan Fiahlo, Liam Brown, and Cam Barber combined on a shutout as the Garden City boys improved to 2-0 in District 15 all-stars pool play with a win Friday night.
Brown knocked in the game's first run to give Beverly a 1-0 lead before Drew Michaud blasted a 2-run homer in the fifth inning, giving his team some breathing room. Catcher Jackson Merritt had a terrific game behind the dish and also contributed offensively by going 2-for-3.
Beverly will next play against host Gloucester (7:30 p.m.) at Stage Fort Park on Tuesday.
NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
North Shore 5, Martha's Vineyard 2: Stan DeMartins had three hits to help set the table and the Navs (5-16) made it back-to-back wins with a nice road triumph. Jarrett Ford scored three times, Jake McElroy had a pair of hits and Jon Luders and Jack Penny both added RBI. Peyton Heisner and Nate Espelin combined for three scoreless relief innings to ensure the Navs came home with the win.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Peabody Champions 8, Rowley 7: Bobby Jellison drew a bases loaded walk to break a 7-7 tie and sent Pub (12-4) to its fifth straight win. Zach Keenan went 3-for-4 with an RBI in the win and Scott Weismann snagged the win in relief.
INTERTOWN TWILIGHT LEAGUE
Hamilton 2, Manchester Essex 1: Aidan Cann drove in Jake Lanciani in the bottom of the seventh and the Generals (6-3) walked off to avenge a loss from earlier this week. Carter Coffey struck out seven in four innings of relief, Ryan Hutchinson had two hits and pitched the final inning for a vulture win and Nick Freni added a double.
NORTH SHORE GIRLS SUMMER BASKETBALL
Beverly 54, Bishop Fenwick 37: Anna Michaud scored a game-high 18 points to power the Panthers to victory on the outdoor courts of Plains Park in Danvers. Jules Stevenson added 16 points for the winners while Molly Potter was also in double figures with a dozen. Fenwick was led by Anna Fertonani's 16 points and 10 from Norah Pasquarelli.
Hamilton-Wenham 40, Danvers 35: Abby Simon more than half of the Generals' points, scoring 21 in the win while teammate Sadie Gamber finished with 10. Danvers saw Ellie Anderson drop in 13 points while Mia Martinez had six.
Masconomet 46, Manchester Essex 24: Kayleigh Monagle erupted for 21 points while Taylor Bovardi scored 18 to power the Chieftains to an easy win. Harper Brooks (11 points) and McCay Brooks (8) were the top scorers for the Hornets.