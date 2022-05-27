OUTDOOR TRACK
Ouellette, Pasquarosa star for Beverly: At Day 1 of the Division 2 state meet, Liam Ouellette finished fourth in the boys' mile with a time of 9:24. Meanwhile, Panther Meredith Pasquarosa broke the girls' junior class record in the 200, taking fourth place in a time of 25.64 seconds. Both standouts qualified for the upcoming Meet of Champions.
Also for the Panthers, Brady Trask took sixth place overall in the triple jump with a leap of 41 feet 4 inches. Olivia Merritt also medaled for the Orange-and-Black, taking sixth in the 200 meters in 26.03.
BASEBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 11, Danvers 0: With 13 total hits and at least one from all nine starters, the Generals (11-9) swept the regular season from Danvers (12-8) in impressive fashion. Gian Gamelli went the distance to win with nine strikeouts and only four hits allowed while Connor McClintock (3-for-4, two RBI) led H-W's hit parade. Aiden Clarke added two hits and three RBI with Adam Green, James Day (2) and John Ertel also driving home runs. Thr Falcons got a double by Caleb White and left the bases loaded in the third before H-W broke it open.
Ipswich 8, Manchester Essex 6: As the regular season draws to a close, the Tigers (6-13) earned a huge win over the No. 4 ranked team in Division 4 and all but guaranteed themselves a spot in the tournament. Evan Stein hurled 4 13 innings in his first mound appearance of the season, while Drew Lane finished the game and struck out the side in the seventh to give his team its third straight victory. Senior Cade Wetter bashed a warning track bases clearing double in the fifth inning to power the offense.
St. John's Prep 1, Chelmsford 0: Seniors Cam Wodarski (five innings) and Conner Remley (2 innings) allowed just one hit each, four total baserunners and combined for the shutout as the Eagles (12-7) won their fourth straight. Nick Solitro knocked home Aidan Driscoll with the game's only run in the third. St. John's also got one hit each out of Payton Palladino, Cam LaGrassa, Kyle Webster and Caleb Birchem (all singles).
Lowell Catholic 7, Essex Tech 5: In their season finale, the Hawks (7-11) nearly rallied in the seventh but fell just shy despite a homer by Jeffrey Roach, who also doubled and had two RBI. Senior Josh Berube had an RBI double while Andrew Skory delivered an RBI and seniors Frankie Alleruzzo and Jaden Dussault had great outings in the outfield.
BOYS LACROSSE
Wakefield 10, Danvers 6: Jake Ryan and Jimmy Thibodeau both netted a pair of goals and one assist in the Falcons' (11-6) non-league setback. Lucas Rotker and Jack Murphy were the other goal scorers for the Blue-and-White, who got single assists from Sean Rivard and Colby Dunham and 13 saves from goaltender Brayden Holt.
Melrose 12, Masconomet 10: Andrew Aylwin finished with a hat trick and one assist and teammate Cooper Easley added a goal and three helpers as the Chieftains (10-8) lost a great battle to finish the regular season. Cooper Haas had two goals and one assist, with Griffin Halecki (plus an assist), Andrew Saumsiegel, Aidan Gauvain andn Cam Farmer also scoring. Colin Dillon had a strong effort in net, stopping 11 shots.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ipswich 9, Marblehead 3: Ashton Flather came up big in net for the Tigers with 14 saves, leading them to a solid victory. Her sister, Kayden Flather, scored three goals while Carolyn Bailey had three of her own to go with two assists. Estelle Gromko and Halle Greenleaf added a goal and an assist each, and Maddie Duffy also scored while Lexi Wright, Ava Horsman, Claire O’Flynn, Azza Lestage and Morgan Sexton powered Ipswich (now 9-7) defensively.
The Magicians, who finished the regular season at 7-11, received 11 saves from goalie Kate Santeusanio, as well as a pair of goals from Hadley Wales and one eachc from Ramona Gillett and Sydney Langton.
GIRLS TENNIS
Masconomet 4, Newburyport 1: In their toughest match of the season, the unbeaten Chieftains prevailed as freshman Teagan Skulley (6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1) won a three-set thriller at second singles and junior Nina Klink dominated to pick up another win at third singles, 6-0, 6-0. Both Masconomet doubles teams also prevailed as junior Shaylee Moreno and freshman Maya Klink (6-2, 7-5) won in straight sets, as did junior Chloe Ahern and sophomore Taylor Mastrogioanni (7-6 (7-4), 6-4) did the same at second doubles.
TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Swampscott at Lynn English (Mullins Tournament, 7).
Softball — Swampscott at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Essex Tech at Northeast (4); Saugus at Marblehead (4:30).
Track — States, Day 1: Division 1 at Shrewsbury (3); Division 2 at Hingham (3); Division 3 at Westfield State (3).