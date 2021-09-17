VOLLEYBALL
Beverly 3, Danvers 1: The Panthers (now 2-1) sent shockwaves through the Massachusetts volleyball world Friday night, stunning Danvers with a four-set win.
The Falcons (1-3 overall), who saw their record 77-match winning streak within the Northeastern Conference, won the first game, 25 15, before Beverly roared back. The Orange-and-Black captured three straight sets to pull off the remarkable victory, 25-20, 25-16 and 25-20.
"This was a team win with all 12 players contributing, whether on the court with a big play, or on the bench bringing consistent energy," said Beverly head coach Ashley Chalifour afterwards.
Ipswich 3, Pentucket 0: Sophomore Tess O'Flynn had 13 assists to lead the unbeaten Tigers (4-0) to a 25-10, 25-22, 25-11 win. Grace Sorensen had six aces and six kills, Meghan Wallace had seven kills and Elizabeth Linkletter hit all her serves along with five digs.
Marblehead 3, Austin Prep 2: The Magicians came out on top of a thrilling five setter after falling behind 2-0: 20-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-12. Setter Juli Potvin was excellent throughout with 30 assists, Nicolette Tetti had 14 kills and Keira Sweetnam and Isabel Wabno added eight kills each.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, North Reading 0: Senior Mia Flynn had ten kills and Hannah-Marie Akoury added five as the Generals prevailed 25-21, 25-12, 25-18.
Bishop Fenwick 3, Masconomet 2: The Crusaders outlasted the Chieftains in a marathon match, 8-25, 25-16, 20-25, 25-23, 15-12. Captain Jessica Furtado led Fenwick with 25 assists.
Masco (1-3) was led by Camryn Wettstone's 12 kills plus 30 assists and five aces from Vanessa Latam and 15 digs from Lindsey Byman.
Essex Tech 3, Whittier 0: The unbeaten Hawks improved to 5-0 with a 25-14, 25-14, 25-12 win. Ali Tkach had 13 kills and five aces in the win and Gracie Dailey had five kills with two aces.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Peabody 23, Danvers 38: Sarah DiVasta set a new course record on Danvers' 2.9 mile layout in 19:01 and the Tanners saw Cailyn Buckley, Leah O'Neill, Ava Buckley, Chloe Toda, Leah Buckley and Gianna Nicolo all finish in the top ten. Danvers' Emma Eagan was excellent in second at 19:29 and Shea Nemeskal finished third.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Peabody 27, Danvers 28: Logan Traccia won the race the Tanners barely edged the Falcons with some key depth places. The Falcons took second with Mekonnen Eon (15:37), third with Kevin Rogers and fourth with Luke Llewellyn but Peabody managed to get the pack of Dylan Faletra, Josh Trelegan, Ryan Faletra and Gabe Gitonga in 5th-8th.
GOLF
Triton 151, Essex Tech 121: The Hawks got 25 points from sophomore Fisher Gadbios and 22 points from senior Pat Chasse in the loss.
Marblehead 50, Lynn Classical 22: Matt Weed's 34 earned the medal and Marblehead's other winners were Chris Locke, Jacob Hershfield, Jacob Aizaman, Adrian Baron, Chris Cannuscio and Jack Sontz.
St. John's Shrewsbury 239, St. John's Prep 244: The Prep was edged despite a great round of 39 from Ian Rourke.
FIELD HOCKEY
Central Catholic 6, Beverly 1: Senior captain Jamie DuPont had the lone goal for the Panthers (1-2-1) while Noelle McLane played well and goalkeeper Amelia Massa made four saves.
Peabody 3, Everett 1: Jackie Scopa had the first two goals of the game and Gian Terrazzao had a goal and an assist to help the Tanners (1-2) break into the win column. Bella Decicco had two assists and Siobahn Smith had a great game in the middle.
Swampscott 1, North Andover 0: Sydney Marshal's goal assisted by Olivia Baran was all the Big Blue needed thanks to goalie Chloe Rakauskas' shutout effort in net. Nicolette Fraser, Brooke Waters and Coco Clopton had great game all around for Swampscott, which improved to 2-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Covenant Christian 5, Brimmer & May 1: Mari Walters and Anna Jukanovich both scored twice while Ava Anastasi had one goal and Isabelle DeCotis made six saves.
Masconomet 1, Peabody 0: Lauren Boughner's goal assisted by Taylor Bovardi stood up as the winner thanks to Charlotte Hill's spotless five saves. Kendall Skulley, Charlotte Meixsell, Jaime Webber, Kylie DuMont, Natalie Nolan, Nicole Schneider, Ava Caron and Carissa Scannell all played great defense for Masco, which has now won three in a row. Emma Bloom had a great game in net for Peabody and Sam Simmons and Maddy Scacchi shone on defense.
Marblehead 2, Gloucester 1: Ella Kramer assisted on both goals, scored by Samantha Dormer and Lydia Bailey, as the Magicians (3-0) came from behind to win.
BOYS SOCCER
Covenant Christian 4, Waring 0: Anthony Reis, Benett Ploska, Jacob Beckwith and Noah DeJesus all scored and Elijah Polkari made seven saves for the winners.
Masconomet 7, Peabody 0: The Chieftains (4-0) picked up an impressive win behind two goals from Brennan Johnston and a goal and an assist from Jason Karas. Kevin Pelletier made some great saves in net, while Ross and Eion O'Brien, Zack Peterson, Henry Sorenson and Simon Berents played well defensively. Sam Brockelman and Christian Shaffer also played well in the midfield.
For Peabody (1-1), Nick Soper and Kyle Lobao both played very well defensively.
Saugus 2, Salem 0: The Witches fell to 0-2 despite some strong play in the middle from Chris Qirjazi and good defense from Elia Ferreira and Salueh Sarea. Jake Fritz made six great saves in net.
Swampscott 2, Danvers 1: Andrew Freger scored both goals for the victorious Big Blue.
Bishop Fenwick 1, Hamilton-Wenham 1: The Crusaders and the Generals battled to a well played tie.
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 1, Curry 1 (2OT): Curry equalized with only 12 minutes left in regulation and neither team could score again in the draw. Endicott's tally was credited as a Curry own goal and keeper Zach Regulbuto made three saves for Endicott (1-2-2).
*************************
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls soccer — Salem at Saugus (4);
Field hockey — Masconomet at Andover (4);
Volleyball — Pingree at Governor's Academy (4:30); Beverly at Danvers (5:30); Swampscott at Peabody (5:30);