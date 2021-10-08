VOLLEYBALL
Beverly 3, Marblehead 2: The Panthers earned a 17-25, 23-25, 25-23, 29-27, 15-11 comeback win. Captain Caroline Ploszay had 29 digs for the winners while setter Beatrice Lesser had 33 assists and junior middle blocker Natalie Reynolds added 16 kills. Mya Perron, an outside hitter, added a dozen kills. Sierra Sadoski, a right side hitter, was errorless from the line as well for the Panthers (now 7-3 overall, 7-1 Northeastern Conference).
For Marblehead (8-3), Keira Sweetnam had 21 kills, five aces and three blocks while Lilah Thompson had 14 kills and five blocks. Libero Caitlin Parkman added 21 digs, while setter Julia Potvin was outstanding with five kills and 40 assists.
Peabody 3, North Reading 0: The Tanners (9-3) cruised to a 25-17, 25-12, 25-17 triumph behind 12 service points and three aces from Sarah Broughton and 14 assists and four kills from Abby Bettencourt. Isabel Bettencourt added eight kills and four aces, while Kristina Cardello had 12 digs.
Ipswich 3, Danvers 0: The Tigers improved to 10-1 with a 25-19, 25-10, 25-23 win. Grace Sorenson had 14 kills and five aces, Meghan Wallace had seven kills and two solo blocks and Elizabeth Linkletter had three kills and two digs with a 100 percent service receive.
GOLF
Peabody takes two: The Tanners topped Salem, 41.5-30.5, and Saugus, 43-5.19.5, in a tri-match at The Meadow at Peabody. Winners included Ryan Brunet, Mike Petro, Matthew Ryder, Matthew Richards, Mike Ryan, Trot Smith, Sammy Oliveri and Elijah Swanson.
Essex Tech 174, Greater Lawrence 141: The Hawks exploded for a season-high in points as Luke Thibodeau had 32, Aidan Gray 30 and Dave Egan 29.
Marblehead 41, Danvers 31: The Magicians moved to 9-4 on the season behind 39s from Charlie Grenier and Christopher Locke. Matt Weed, Grenier, Locke, Adrian Baron, Jack Sontz and Matt Ryan all secured individual match play wins, while Chris Cannuscio split his match.
For Danvers, Brendan Glowik (5.5-3.5) and Connor Horn (4.5-4.5) played well.
St. John's Shrewsbury 219, St. John's Prep 228: The Eagles dropped a close one despite 37s from Ian Rourke and Eli Tripodis and 38s from Nick DeVito, Emmet Phelan and Brendan O'Holleran. Terry Manning added a 40 in the setback.
GIRLS SOCCER
Pingree 4, Winsor 0: The Highlanders ran their record to 6-1-1 with a goal and an assist each from Lucca Kloman and Catherine Watrous. Maddie Landers and Lexi Garcia had the other tallies.
BOYS SOCCER
Swampscott 2, Greater Lowell 2: Jack Fredrickson and Lucas Bereaud each scored once while Mason Bergeron and Valerio Tatafiore both had assists in the Big Blue draw.
Masconomet 6, Bishop Fenwick 1: The Chieftains remained unbeaten behind goals a hat trick from Jason Karas. Graham Butterworth added a pair of goals while Nate Collins had the other. Assists went to Brennan Johnston (2), Cam Farmer, Butterworth, Sam Brockelman and James Toleos. Jack Wexler, Sasha Kessel and Simon Berents also played well in the win. Ryan Noci had the lone goal for Fenwick.
Essex Tech 3, Northeast 0: The Hawks clinched at least a share of the conference championship and improved to 11-0-1 in the process with the shutout win. Ryan Lovasco had a goal and an assist in the win, while Mateus Lima scored twice, one coming off an assist from Josh Berube. Gavin Russell played well in net, while Brady McGregor came in for the final 15 minutes and made a few big saves to secure the clean slate. Freshman defender Thomas O'Brien played some great overall soccer, as did Jack Pais and Pat Todisco.
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Salem State 3, Fitchburg State 0: The Vikings improved to 7-5 behind two goals from Aaron O'Toole and another from Kendy Prince. Cam Downer added an assist in the win while keeper Matt Hauntsman secured the shutout.