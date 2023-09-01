WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 4, Lasell 0: Beverly's Cassie Jones netted her first goal in her first game as Gull and three other Endicott players (Morgan Hubert, Alyssa McCool and Linda St. Laurent) also scored in a season opening wipeout. Callie Neils added two assists for the winners.
WPI 7, Salem State 1: It was a tough debut for the Lady Vikings, who managed a goal by Anna Latta assisted by Brenna Paquette midway through the second half.
Gordon 1, Carthage 0: Eowyn Lapp netted the game's only goal at the 36th minute mark in the first half and the Scot defense did the rest as they began 2023 with a win.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Lasell 7, Salem State 0: The Vikes failed to scored in their second opener and goalie Izzy Mosley did all she could to keep them in it with 28 saves.
Babson 4, Endicott 0: The No. 7 ranked team in all of D3 was too much for the Gulls (0-1) to handle on opening night. Alexis DeMattia made eight saves in the initial going and Brianna Anslow stopped the three she saw in relief.
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Salem State 4, Lasell 0: Two goals from Valilton Xavier in his first start propelled the Vikings (1-0) to victory on opening day. Aaron O'Toole and Walaeddine Hounane also scored for SSU, which was dominant and held Lasell to two shots on net in the first half.
Gordon 1, Ramapo 1: With only seven minutes left in regulation, Benny Simpson scored to erase a one goal deficit and make sure Gordon emerged from its season opener with a point. George Coogan assisted the tally and Gunnar Lucuk made five saves.
Endicott 1, Concordia 0: Topsfield native Kevin Pelletier posted his first shutout of the season with two stops and Aiden Sheehan provided the only goal Endicott needed with a 73rd minute strike as the Gulls edged their foes from Texas.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, WPI 1: Savannah Campbell handed out 42 assists while Julia Giroux and Krystina Schueler tied for the team lead with 10 kills in Endicott's 25-23, 23-25, 25-12, 25-15 triumph.