BASEBALL
Swampscott 2, Saugus 1 (8 innings): John Cuttle knocked in Will Roddy (walk) with the winning run and the Big Blue (4-2) prevailed while going to extra innings for the third time in four outings. Pierce Friedman threw all eight frames with nine strikeouts in an excellent performance, Aidan Wyse's sac fly in the sixth tied the score and Cam O'Brien had a hit and scored.
Beverly 12, Salem 0: Noah Guanci spun his second straight shutout, striking out 10 batters with only two hits allowed as the Panthers (6-1) made it six straight wins. Griffin Francis had two hits and scored three times, Logan Petrosino and Bradley McCafferty had two RBI each and Sam Armbruster (double), Ryan Rushton, Austin Bernard, Casey Bellew and Griffin McCay also knocked home runs.
St. John's Prep 9, Haverhill 8: The Eagles (5-1) scored five in the sixth to hold off the Hillies with Shane Williams going 3-for-4 and knocked in the go-ahead run. Kyle Webster also had two hits with two RBI, Nick Sollitro and Cam LaGrassa knocked in runs and Connor Remley grabbed a five out save. Luis De La Cruz earned his first win of the season and Tucker Larson had a pair of hits as well.
Winthrop 5, Danvers 4: The Vikings got two in the bottom of the seventh to walk-off as Danvers fell to 5-3. Captain John Curran had three hits and two RBI to help the Falcons take a 4-3 lead after trailing. Joe Zamejtis and Ty McCullough also had RBI and sophomore Mike Moroney struck out 12 batters while allowing only two earned.
Marblehead 7, Masconomet 3: Rallying for seven straight runs, the Magicians (3-4) went ahead for good on Schuyler Schmitt's sac fly in the sixth. A.J. Andriano drove in a pair for Marblehead, Shane Keough scored twice, Andy Titus had two hits and Garrett Hunter had two hits while Chris DeWitt earned the win with three innings of strong relief. Matt Golini's 2-run single helped Masco (2-5) build a 3-0 lead and Erik Sibbach struck out nine batters in four innings of work.
Newburyport 15, Essex Tech 5: Senior Jacob Wells mashed a double with two RBI while freshman Jack Tsoutsouras also drove in two, but it wasn't enough for the Hawks in the setback. Senior Josh Berube added an RBI at the plate as well.
Gloucester 9, Peabody 4: The Tanners (5-2) had an early lead but the Fishermen plated eight runs in the fifth inning with too many walks, hit batters and two untimely hurting the home team. Senior Michael Krouse had a pair of hits with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base.
Pingree 18, Beaver Country Day 8: Two hits and an RBI double each by Drew Botta and Chase Stafford helped the Highlanders (3-2) stay perfect in EIL action. Jimmy Keck had three RBI and Tajas Prakash and Cole Perkin also enjoyed multi hit days. Max Jacobsen earned the pitching win with three strong frames.
SOFTBALL
Danvers 12, Salem 11 (8 innings): For Salem, Barbara Rowley had two hits and three RBI to help her team battle back from a 10-1 deficit. Faith Sanchez-Schroeder had one hit and two RBI, Liv Loux had two hits and two runs scored, Skyler Sverker had a hit and two RBI and Cassidi O'Leary had one hit and an RBI. Annie Thornett added a hit and an RBI and pitched well in the loss.
Beverly 10, Saugus 1: Noelle McLane was the winning pitcher for Beverly, allowing just three hits and one run while striking out five. She helped herself out by going 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI while Lindsey Gannon went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Emily Stilwell and Nikki Erricola both added two hits for the Panthers (3-2).
Haverhill 4, Essex Tech 0: Callie Hogan had five strikeouts in the circle and the Hawks had some great defensive plays behind her, including a bases loaded double play in the first inning, but the offense couldn't muster up enough for the win. Hailey Roach had the only hit of the day for Essex Tech in the setback.
BOYS LACROSSE
Pentucket 11, Essex Tech 6: The Hawks came up short in the out of conference bout despite a hat trick from Dominic Tiberii and two goals from David Egan. Wyatt Clopton added the other goal while Fisher Gadbois had two assists and Bryan Swacyk had one. Jonathan Daley won 15 faceoffs and Damian Biersteker made 23 saves in goal. Joshua Heath, Lucas Goulet and Charlie Locke all played well defensively as well.
Pingree 16, Lexington Christian 1: The Highlanders cruised behind Ryan Cavanaugh's four goals and Dylan Feeks' two goals and two assists. Nine different Pingree players found the scoring column while Marco Mottola made six saves in goal.
Bishop Fenwick 10, Matignon 6: Will Gibbs came up with 15 saves in net and dished out two assists from his post to help the Crusaders pull out the win. Manny Alvarez-Segee led the offense with six goals and an assist while Kevin Wood and Tyler Mullen each had a goal and an assist.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Bishop Fenwick 17, Matignon 1: Karina Gyllenhaal led the Crusaders with six goals while Hannah Bettencourt and Frankie Herbert each had three in the convincing win. Fenwick held Matignon scoreless for the entire first half of play behind Sedona Larson's strong play in goal.
Pingree 21, Bancroft 3: Waters Lloyd had three goals and two assists to lead the Highlanders rout. Brooke Hintlian added a hat trick, while Mia Shuman had a pair of goals and three helpers.
GIRLS TENNIS
Pingree 5, Beaver Country Day 0: The Highlanders swept behind singles wins from Catherine Curry (8-0, 6-0), Phoebe Thorne (8-1, 6-0) and Ella Comparato (8-2, 6-2). In doubles action it was the duos of Kira Nielson/Riley McLoy (6-0, 6-3) and Lucy Grant/Yiwen Zhan (6-4, 6-0) that came out on top.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Salem State 4, Westfield State 3: Jake Boucher's sac fly in the eighth gave Salem State (13-13) the lead and he came on to strike out two in the eighth for the save. Salem native Bobby Jellison had two hits for the Vikings, Zach Piroh drove in another run and Christian Burt had a solid 2-for-4 day.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gordon splits: The Fighting Scots (14-15-1) topped Western New England 5-2 but lost the second game, 4-2, in extra innings. The win was a 14-hit attack led by three each from Lily Rivera and Isabella Rivera with third sister Ami Rivera getting two and the family combining for all five RBI. Sierra Ricci threw all nine innings with five strikeouts in the loss and Mara Little went the distance in the win.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 18, Nichols 1: On Senior Day, the Gulls (10-6) handled the competition with senior Morgan Pike scoring five times. Senior Tori Hurley added a score with three assists and a total of ten players scored with senior Colleen Goodwin netting two and senior Katie Wagner racking up four assists.