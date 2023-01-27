BOYS BASKETBALL
Swampscott 62, Gloucester 58: The Big Blue (5-7) built as big as a 12-point lead before hanging on down the stretch for a big conference win. Max Brodsky had 22 points with six triples, Connor Chiarello had 17 points and Liam Wales finished with eight points while knocking down some clutch free throws in crunch time. Big man Riad Benagour also played well, finishing with nine points, double digit rebounds and a number of blocks.
Ipswich 69, Rockport 65: The Tigers improved to 5-8 thanks to some clutch shots from Max Chesley (15 points) down the stretch, as well as four big free throws from Nick Deleon (13 points) at the end of the game. Toby Adams added 12 points on four triples in the win while James Norris had a team-high 18 points.
Hamilton-Wenham 44, Amesbury 41: The Generals (4-9) picked up their second straight win behind 17 points from AB Labell and 11 points and 15 boards from Connor McClintock.
Salem Academy 68, Danvers 55: The Navigators improved to 12-3 behind 22 points from Jordan Maxson and 21 from Ivan Paredes. Jorbert Peralta added 14 points in the win.
Lynn Tech 76, Essex Tech 69 (OT): Christian Federico scored 17 points and drilled the game-tying 3-pointer as time expired to send the Hawks into overtime, but they weren't able to get over the hump for the victory. Shawn O'Keefe led the way with 26 points and 15 rebounds in the loss.
Arlington Catholic 69, Bishop Fenwick 55: James Meklis continued his strong play, finishing with 20 points, but it wasn't enough in the league setback. Will Perillo added six points and five boards while Nate Allder had nine points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peabody 60, Beverly 30: Logan Lomasney had 21 points and 13 rebounds as the Tanners (10-1) qualified for the state tournament by doubling up the Panthers (4-9). Taylor Bettencourt had 13 points and seven assists while Abby Bettencourt had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. Jess Steed, Sophia Coburn and Ally Bettencourt also had nice efforts for Peabody.
Molly Potter had 10 points and three swipes for Beverly while Lauren Caley had nine points and five boards and Anna Michaud scored six.
Bishop Fenwick 60, Arlington Catholic 35: Junior captain Cecilia Kay scored 28 and grabbed eight rebounds as Fenwick (9-5) continued to dominate the paint. Freshman Celia Neilson added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. Captains Erica Lendall (five assists) and Ava Bellacini (six rebounds, three steals) also helped lead the way.
Essex Tech 47, Lowell Catholic 40: Bryanna Grant had a monster night with 18 points and 13 rebounds as the Hawks improved to 5-7. Maddie Shairs added seven points, Hailey Roach scored six and Thais Dos Santos added a half dozen of her own.
Covenant Christian 42, Boston Trinity 16: Abby Chewning led all scorers with 18 points while Liza Minogue scored nine. Senior captain Ava Anastasi had her best showing of the season and scored six while Stella Leras scored six as well.
Ipswich 55, Rockport 16: The Tigers evened their recorfd at 6-6 with Lucy Donahue scored 13 and Izzie Wetter adding 12. Hazel Hoog and Ella Stein both added eight points and Allie Wile, Autumn Foley and Charlotte Donahue added strong contributions off the bench.
Gloucester 25, Swampscott 20: The Fishermen finished the game on a 9-0 run to down the Big Blue, who had taken a lead with a 7-0 run of their own at the start of the third quarter.
Amesbury 47, Hamilton-Wenham 39: Sadie Gamber had a season-best 13 as the Generals tried to rally after trailing by 14 early. Gaby Campbell scored nine while Abby Simon had seven and Maren Cassidy and Gabriella Jewett excelled off the bench.
Newburyport 60, Masconomet 53: Despite 15 points from Angie Lalikos, the Chieftains lost the non-league battle. Taylor Bovardi added six steals and four assists for Masco (7-7).
BOYS HOCKEY
Groton 3, Pingree 1: Despite 24 saves from Nick Hubbard and an unassisted goal from Max Guertin, the Highlanders dropped to 7-6-4 on the season with a road setback.
WRESTLING
Beverly 60, Northeast/Fenwick 16: Winning via pinfall for the Panthers were Liam Donnelly (113 pounds), Kasey Nako (170) and Mascon Irwin (220).
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 2, Curry 2: The top two teams in the Division 3 pairwise rankings battled to a draw, though Endicott (15-1-1) won the shootout to get an extra CCC point. Jackson Sterrett scored in the last minute of regulation to force overtime for Endicott and Zach Mazur had an early goal. Atticus Kelly made 28 saves.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 6, Curry 0: Cammi Ahern, Kelly Popkin, Morgan Sisson and Makenzie Villiard all had a goal and an assist to power the Gulls (10-7-2). Allie Cimis had two assists and 13 skaters had at least one point while Michaela O'Brien's shutout came with 13 saves.
Castleton 4, Salem State 1: Catherine Lawrence got the Vikings (3-13-1) on the board in the third period and Kaia Hollingsworth came up with 35 saves between the pipes.