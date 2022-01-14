BOYS BASKETBALL
Swampscott 60, Salem 52: The Big Blue (2-3) handed Salem its first loss of the season thanks to a balanced attack and strong defense down the stretch. Evan Roth led the charge with 17 points while Riad Benagour and Max Brodsky each chipped in 11. Ryan Ward added eight points and Cam O'Brien led the team in both rebounds and assists once again.
For Salem (now 6-1), Darlin Santiago had 15 points, Treston Abreu had 12 and Jack Doyle dished out eight assists and swiped seven steals to go with six points. The two teams will rematch on Tuesday in Salem.
Marblehead 59, Gloucester 50: Senior Kipp Schauder scored 14 to lead eight Magicians in the scoring column in a balanced victory. Marblehead led by as many as 14 and the Fishermen got within five in the fourth quarter but Marblehead (4-3) executed well down the stretch. Senior captain Noah Mann and junior Magnus McCarthy both had strong games with eight points apiece.
Essex Tech 61, Innovation 41: The Hawks moved to 5-1 on the season thanks to 14 points from Andrew Paulino and 12 points and 10 boards from Shawn O'Keefe. David Canedo added six points and six assists.
Amesbury 80, Ipswich 59: The Tigers trailed by 20 at halftime before cutting the lead to just seven heading into the fourth quarter, but they ultimately ran out of steam against a strong Amesbury squad. Ray Cuevas was tremendous again, scoring a team-high 28 points with six 3-pointers to lead the way in the loss. Toby Adams added 13 points and Tyler White had 10.
Beverly 88, Danvers 34: Zack Sparkman scored 16 points for Beverly (7-0) in the resounding win.
Arlington Catholic 68, Bishop Fenwick 64: The Crusaders (4-3) came up short despite a 20-point, 10-rebound effort from Jason Romans. Che Hanks added 19 points while Mike Yentin scored 16.
Covenant Christian 51, Gann Academy 42: Covenant avenged an earlier season loss to its league rival, handing them their first league loss of the season. Josh Pekari scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Daniel Chewning had 16 points, five rebounds and a dunk along the way, while Bennett Plosker scored 11 points and Steven Joseph had eight.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Amesbury 53, Ipswich 32: The Tigers dug a big hole and cut it to 12 but couldn't come all the way back. Carter King led the squad with 14 points while Ella Stein chipped in nine and Jennie Tarr scored seven.
Danvers 49, Beverly 33: Kristina Yebba scored 14 with five rebounds and Ellie Anderson notched 13 with three steals to help the Falcons even their record at 4-4. Sabrina Auciello also ad a strong game and Gabby Chisholm excelled all around with eight points, four assists and four steals.
For the Panthers, Angelina Mazzone had a fantastic inside game with 11 points and nine rebounds and Lauren Caley scored six with seven boards. Grace Coughlin also played well with seven points.
Hamilton-Wenham 45, Manchester Essex 30: The Generals improved to 5-3 behind Jane Maguire's 16 points. Marlee Shea added a couple of big 3-pointers in the third as H-W used a 20-4 run in that frame to pull away for good.
Marblehead 38, Gloucester 28: Samantha Dormer scored 15 points with three triples to lead the Magicians (6-4) to victory. Kate Burns added six points and five boards while Annika Haley had a terrific all around game.
Greater Lowell 48, Essex Tech 21: Brianna Pothier had seven points but the Hawks dipped to 5-4. Rhu Arsenault grabbed six rebounds and added three points.
BOYS HOCKEY
Pingree 2, Vermont Academy 2: Senior captain Mike Lynch and sophomore Ryan Kavanaugh notched second period goals for the Highlanders to give them a 2-1 lead before the visitors tied it in the third. Sophomore goalie and Marblehead native Luke Marinelli had 32 saves in 54 minutes of action in the Pingree net, with Lynch and Kavanaugh assisting on each other's goals.
WRESTLING
Danvers 61, Peabody/Saugus 14: The Falcons climbed to 4-1 with wins by Logan Jacques (113), Mateo Marden (126), Matt Dowling (132), Connor McCarthy (138), Joe Baker (160) and Mike Ambeliotis (170). Peabody's wins came from Andrew Erickson (152), Chase Ledbury (145) and Nicholas Saroufim (182).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
William Smith 5, Salem State 0: Kaia Hollingsworth faced 47 shots and stopped 42 of them but the Vikings (2-11) couldn't do much of anything in the offensive end in the home shutout loss.
Endicott 2, Nichols 1: The No. 8 ranked Gulls (10-3-1) saw Kaylee Liberty and Courtney Sullivan both net a goal and an assist as they took a 2-0 lead and held on in the third period. Netminder Bailey Thieben made 15 saves to collect the win.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 4, Nichols 1: Four different skaters scored goals and Connor O'Brien made 33 saves to help the No. 12 ranked Gulls improve to 10-3-1. Connor Beatty and Campbell Balk had the early markers and empty netters by Connor Amsley and Timmy Hazelton ensured victory for Endicott.