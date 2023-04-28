GIRLS TENNIS
Masconomet 5, Marblehead 0: Kendall Skulley, Nina Klink and Teagan Skulley all earned straight set wins as the defending state champs handed Marblehead its first Northeastern Conference loss of the season. Completing the sweep were the doubles teams of Shalyee Morena and Maya Klink as well as Chloe Ahern and Taylor Mastroviovanni.
Beverly 5, Winthrop 0: Wins by Adeline Kontos (6-2, 6-0), Rebecca Curley (6-0, 6-0) and Emily Jeremiq (6-2, 6-0) helped Beverly even its record at 3-3. The doubles wins came courtesy of Hannah Minasian/Abby Ruggieri (6-0, 6-3) and Grace Adams/Ella McAleer (6-0, 6-0).
Ipswich 3, Amesbury 2: Freshman Abbie Allen (7-6, 6-2) won in singles play while the doubles teams of Beylen Curtis/Frannie Hertz and Norah Hickey/Lila Borgman also prevailed to lift the Tigers.
BASEBALL
Masconomet 11, St. Mary's Lynn 4: Captain Braeden O'Connell hit a 2-run homer and totaled five RBI to push the undefeated Chieftains (9-0) by the visiting Spartans. Paul Donnelly earned the win with three strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings while Logan Keune scored three runs, Tyler Feldberg scored two and Gabe Fales drove home a pair.
Greater Lowell 6, Essex Tech 1: Captain Harry Lynch struck out six over six innings of good work but the Hawks fell to 3-5 overall. Chris Itz, Jacoby Casinelli-Tarasuik, and Shawn O’Keefe all had strong days at the plate.
Nobles 3, Pingree 2: Cole Perkin struck out five and held down a very strong Nobles lineup through six innings in a no-decision. Nobles walked off in the bottom of the seventh. Pingree (7-4) had a 2-0 lead on Jimmy Keck's RBI ground rule double early in the game.
SOFTBALL
Pingree 1, Winsor 0: Lucy Ciaciarello's sacrifice fly in the fifth scored Caitlyn Dion for the lone run of the game. Antonella Najim got the win pitching all seven innings, allowing just three hits and striking out nine. Marah Goldman and Lily Sardone both added excellent defensive efforts.
BOYS TENNIS
St. John's Prep 4, Wellesley 1: The Eagles picked up a nice non-league win to remain unbeaten on the year.
Marblehead 4, Masconomet 1: The Magicians prevailed in a marathon match, getting singles wins from Mika Garber (6-1, 6-0), Jost Eggebrecht (6-2, 6-1) and Matthew Sherf (6-2, 6-3). The first doubles team of Etan Farfel and Jayden Janock continued their undefeated league run with a 6-3, 6-0 win as well.
For Masco, senior Jason Karas and freshman Kai Hird earned a 6-3, 6-1 victory.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Pingree 21, Winsor 8: The Highlanders cruised behind six goals, four assists and four draw controls from Schuyler Lloyd. Cam Traveis added two goals and 10 draws, Meghan Collins had three goals and Waters Lloyd netted five goals, two assists and secured five draw controls.
Marblehead 16, Saugus 2: The Magicians rolled behind three goals apiece from Sydney Langton and Lucy Wales. Ramona Gillett added two goals and an assist, Maddie Forbes had a goal and an assist, Cassidy Lubeck had a goal and an assist, Isabelle Ferrante had a goal and three assists, Neely Payne scored once, Caitlyn Ryan scored twice with a helper, and Caroline Scroppe added two goals as well.
Hamilton-Wenham 17, Georgetown 9: The Generals improved to 4-4 thanks to five unanswered goals to end the first half and take an 8-4 lead. Freshman Evelyn Bernard had six goals, one assist and 14 draw controls in the win while sophomore Maisie Leland had four goals and two assists. Stewart Bernard added two goals and one assist, Grace Glidden had two goals, and Hannah Ciriello, Emma Happel and Dylan Whitman each had one goal. Defensively, Lucy Ayers and Hailey Ireland both played well in front of goalie Ava Vautour, who made six saves.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Essex Tech 3, Innovation 0: The Hawks rolled to a 25-15, 25-7, 25-16 sweep behind sophomore Barrett Cross's 25 service points including three aces, as well as 17 assists. Sophomore middle blocker Charlie Reed added eight kills while classmate Ryan Lovasco had five kills, two aces, eight digs and a block.
GIRLS TRACK
Winthrop 100, Salem 14: Ana Soares picked up second in the long jump and triple jump for Salem High.
BOYS TRACK
Winthrop 81, Salem 41: Mathyas Beckford was first in both the long jump and the discus for the Witches while Oscar Fernandez was first place in the 400 to spark the Witches.
MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Salem State 5, Bridgewater State 2: The No. 1 seed Vikings advanced in Little East semifinal action behind wins by Andrew Muttiah/Quentin Wilkins and Roni Bazile/Cory Cherico in doubles play plus singles points by Muttiah, Bazile and Wilkins.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mass Maritime 12, Salem State 4: The Vikings gave up nine runs in the final two innings to fall to 7-25 on the season. Jake Boucher hit a home run and had three total RBI for Salem State and Chris Simeone hit a triple.
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Western Conn. 19, Salem State 5: Aidan Hollingsworth had three goals and Luke Fleming chipped in with a goal and an assist but Salem State dipped down to 1-16.