GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marblehead 33, Danvers 32 (OT): The Magicians erased a 6-point deficit with under a minute to play and pulled out an improbable victory in overtime as senior captain Emily Clough sank the winning point on a free throw.
Clough finished the game with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Marblehead, while point guard Annika Haley added five points and seven assists. In addition, Molly Cronin buried a huge 3-pointer for the winners late in the fourth quarter to give her team a fighting chance.
"(Danvers head coach) Pat (Veilleux) and his team gave us everything we could handle," said Marblehead coach Paul Moran, whose team split the season series with the Falcons. "They were missing three of their best players and gave us absolutely everything we could handle; all the credit goes to Danvers. It was a great, competitive high school basketball game."
Danvers (now 7-7) got 10 points and seven rebounds from Julia Vaillancourt, nine points from Ellie Anderson, a strong inside presence from Jazmine Wallimann and the usual strong showing from captain and point guard Gabby Chisholm.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Beverly 2, Medford 1: Goals by Halle Greenleaf and Shea Nemeskal helped the Panthers (4-8-2) end the year on a two game winning streak. Senior goalie Madison Delano had an immense showing in net while seniors Emma Knott and Cayla Greenleaf earned assists on the markers. Fellow senior Catie Nemeskal also had a strong outing as the team's four seniors won their final game in Black-and-Orange.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Winthrop 52, Swampscott 47: The Big Blue (6-2) were led by Evan Roth's 15 points and Jason Aucone's 11 in the NEC setback.
||||