BOYS LACROSSE
Marblehead 18, Melrose 7: Connor Cronin had five goals and three assists, giving him 107 points on the season, and fellow senior Carter Laramie also scored five times with one assist as the Magicians (18-0) completed an unbeaten regular season. Faceoff man Baxter Jennings added three goals and two assists for Marblehead, which also got three goals from Gio Garibotto, two from Cam Waldman, and an assist from defenseman Eliot Pluss. Senior Connor Murnane also had a solid showing on faceoffs, and goalie Finn Maniaci stopped nine shots.
Bishop Fenwick 7, Gloucester 3: Manny Alvarez-Segee and Joey Marshall both scored twice while Aidan Byrne had a goal and two helpers as the Crusaders (10-8) finished the regular season with double digit wins. Nathan Ricciuti and Anthony Sasso both added single goals, with Tyler Mullen, Ricciuti and Alvarez-Segee contributing assists as well. Goaltender Will Gibbs stopped seven shots to earn the victory between the pipes.
Westford Academy 11, Masconomet 9: Jack Wexler scored three times, Mike Rossi had two goals and one assist, and goalie Colin Dillon stopped a dozen shots, but the Chieftains (7-11) dropped their regular season finale. Will Carey (2), Tristen Dillon and Griffin Halecki also scored for Masconomet, with assists going to Will Mitchell (3), Owen McNally, Cooper Easley, and Tristen Dillon.
Triton 11, Ipswich 6: The Tigers (8-5) had to settle for a share of the Cape Ann League Baker title instead of winning it outright. Captain Henry Wright powered the offense with three goals and an assist, with Will Harrington, Eliot Donovan and Finn Wright also scoring. Charlie Elder picked up an assist.
Stoneham 9, Hamilton-Wenham 8: Four goals from Lucas Hunt and 14 saves from Ben Wood weren't enough to propel the Generals (4-14) in their regular season finale. Brady Scudder added two goals and two assists in the setback, with Morgan Glovsky contributing two goals as well as one helper.
SOFTBALL
Peabody 7, Salem 0: Abby Bettencourt (10 strikeouts) and Avery Greico (six strikeouts) combined for the shutout and the Tanners (16-1 overall) completed their third straight perfect season in league play. Abby Bettencourt helped her own cause with a 2-run homer (her eighth) while Bo Bettencourt went 2-for-3 with a double, Kiley Doolin hit two doubles and Gabby Martinez went 2-for-3 with two RBI.
Salem's Julia Gauthier broke up the no-hit bid and Annie Thornett pitched well with eight strikeouts and seven hits allowed.
Beverly 9, Concord-Carlisle 8: Nikki Erricola delivered a walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring pinch runner Carly Jones to give the Panthers (11-9) a win in their regular season finale. Erricola went 2-for-4 on the afternoon, and fellow Panthers Jasmine Feliciano and Meredith Johnston both went 1-for-3 with two RBI. Gabbi Wickeri picked up her fourth win in five starts on the bump.
Danvers 9, Newburyport 3: Skyler Coakley pitched all seven innings and earned the win for the Falcons (13-7) and Kaylee Marsello hit a 2-run homer to highlight the offensive effort.
BASEBALL
Bishop Fenwick 6, Manchester Essex 2: Michael Geissler fanned nine in five shutout innings and the Crusaders finished up the regular season at 15-5. Nick Villano had two hits and three RBI to lead Fenwick at the plate while Jacob Scali recorded three hits, Cormac Heney doubled, Costa Beechin scored twice and Carter McFadden drove home a run.
Ipswich 10, Whittier 0: The Tigers (5-12) grabbed a massive win for state tournament qualification purposes since they were No. 31 in the power rankings coming into the day.
Lynn Classical 6, Swampscott 3: The Big Blue (4-15) were doubled up by a solid Classical squad in the opening round of the Doug Mullins tournament at Fraser Field. Swampscott will wrap up the season in the consolation round at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Peabody 11, Acton Boxboro 10: The Tanners (13-5) held off the No. 12 ranked team in Division 1 with Caitlin Snow making 15 saves to earn her 250th career stop. Brooke Lomasney (five) and Madi Barrett (four) combined for nine goals and Angela Fabbo and Ally Bettencourt also scored. Lomasney also scooped up three ground balls and caused two turnovers in a monster effort and Addy Merrill caused two key turnovers to help Peabody keep the Colonials from tying it up late.
Swampscott 11, Melrose 7: Brooke Waters had four goals plus an assist and Coco Clopton scored three times and the Big Blue finished the regular season 12-4 with an impressive non-league win. Avery Laundry added two scores and an assist and Swampscott's defense impressive while playing a man down for the last seven minutes.
Masconomet 14, Haverhill 3: Taylor Bovardi (4), Emmy Clark (3) and Kayeigh Monagle (2) led the goal scoring parade for the 15-5 Chieftains, who rolled in their regular season finale. Sarah Bernier, Violet Malinowski, and Riley Bovardi also had goals, with Taylor Bovardi adding three assists and Bernier one.
Bishop Fenwick 11, Georgetown 8: The Crusaders finished their regular season at 9-9 with a non-league road victory.
GIRLS TENNIS
Peabody 5, Winthrop 0: Jessica Chau (6-2, 6-3), Valentina Goga (6-4, 6-1), and Yasmine Giacalone (6-3, 6-1) each had singles victories while Jill McGrath/Theodosia Kourtelidis (3-6, 6-2, 6-4) and Vanessa Kolani/Argiro Psyhogios (6-0, 6-1) scored wins in doubles as Peabody finished the regular season 8-6 to qualify for the Divisoin 1 state tournament.