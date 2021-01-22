BOYS BASKETBALL
Marblehead 78, Danvers 46: The Magicians led by 11 at the half and nearly tripled that advantage in the third quarter to take control of the game. In total, 11 different Marblehead players scored with junior center Hunter Fleming (22 points) leading the way. Sophomore guard Magnus McCarthy chipped in with 11 in the win.
For Danvers (1-1), Jared Berry followed up a 30-point outing with 26 more points on Friday to lead all scorers.
Beverly 93, Gloucester 46: The Panthers rolled behind 23 points from Gabe Copeland, 14 from Nick Fox and 11 from Zack Sparkman.
Bishop Fenwick 60, St. Mary's 54: The Crusaders avenged an early season loss and improved to 5-2 in the process, getting 18 points and five assists from Che Hanks and 16 points and 10 rebounds from Mike Yentin.
Catholic Memorial 66, St. John's Prep 63: Rollie Castineyra dropped 27 points while Aidan Callahan added 13, but it wasn't enough as the Eagles dropped a tight decision.
Swampscott 44, Saugus 43: Evan Roth hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with less than a minute to go to help Swampscott improve to 2-0 on the young season. Roth finished with 17 points and Andrew Augustin chipped in nine in the win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Winthrop 44, Danvers 36: Despite getting 11 points from forward Julia Vaillancourt, the Falcons (1-1) couldn't recover after the visiting Vikings outscored them by seven points in the third quarter, turning a 1-point lead into an 8-point cushion. Vaillancourt and Sarah McManus (4 points) were honored by the program on Senior Night. Additionally, juniors Reese Pszenny and Jasmine Walliman both scored six points for the Blue-and-White, who play at Peabody next Tuesday.
Beverly 40, Gloucester 21: Sydney Anderson had a team-high 15 plus four steals and three assists and the Panthers prevailed. Kylie McCarthy scored six with seven swipes and Sophia Hemsey ripped away four while scoring four and pulling down five boards.
Manchester Essex 44, Hamilton-Wenham 28: Kailee Whelan had a season high 14 for the Generals with 11 of those coming in the second half, but a 17-3 run by the Hornets in the third quarter put away a close contest.