DISTRICT 15 LITTLE LEAGUE
Danvers American 5, Ipswich 0: Jacob McKenna went the distance on the hill and Danvers American opened pool play with a shutout victory. Mikey O'Flynn drove home four runs in a big night at the plate.
NECBL
Newport 4, North Shore Navigators 0: Cooper Smith struck out nine over six solid frames but a sixth inning grand slam by the Gulls provided the only runs of the night. Hamilton native Will Jones threw two more scoreless innings to remain spotless on the season but the Navs (4-10) had just three hits, all singles.
LEGION BASEBALL
Lowell 4, Peabody/Middleton 3 (8 innings): Joey Raymond allowed only three hits over six innings and Peabody had a runner on third with one out in the seventh with a chance to win it. Lowell, however, escaped the jam and scored in the top of the eighth to go ahead and hand Peabody/Middleton (3-1) its first loss. Christian Rosa (2-for-4) and Marco Zirpolo had RBI.
Milford 12, Beverly/Salem 5: In a non-league bout out at Holy Cross, Post 331 fell but competed well thanks to three hits by Casey McGrath plus three by Casey Bellew and Gavin Gold.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Peabody Champions 6, North Shore Freedom 5: Shane Keough broke a 5-5 tie when he scored on an error in the seventh and Ethan Doyle threw the last 2 2/3 innings with five strikeouts to help Pub (8-2-1) hold off the Freedom on Friday. Liam McIlroy was 3-for4 and Jon Cahill chipped in two hits with a double. For Freedom, Tommy Beauregard went 3-for-4 and scored twice.
Peabody Champions 2, Beverly Recs 0: Scott Weismann, Ty Leavitt (nine strikeouts, four innings) and Zach Begin (save) combined for the shutout and the Pubs (7-2-1) got two runs in the first on RBI by Tyler Petrosino and Nolan Hills to shade the Recs. Petrosino and Bobby Jellison led Peabody with two hits each and the Recs had four total hits with two off the bat of Brendan Smith.
Swampscott Sox 8, Marblehead Seasiders 2: Jorge Burgos homered and had three RBI and Nick Reiser fanned eight batters to help the Sox win a battle of crosstown rivals. Esteben Paula also had two RBI for Swampscott and Ian Gallagher and Ryan Gallagher had hits for the Seasiders.