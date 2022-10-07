VOLLEYBALL
Danvers 3, Swampscott 0: Ava Newton had eight kills and four aces and Emma Callahan added five kills with five digs to help the Falcons (5-8) earn a 25-13, 25-21, 25-17 sweep. Audrey Lapine handed out 22 assists in a superb outing.
Salem 3, Pioneer Charter 0: The Witches were led by junior defensive specialist Jess Cajigal, who had a air of aces and a very strong passing game in the 25-10, 25-6, 25-14 win.
Lynnfield 3, Masconomet 2: With the fifth set tiebreaker going extra points in a 17-15 loss, the Chieftains dipped to 10-3. Vanessa Latam led Masco in assists (25), blocks (two) and digs (12) while Camryn Wettstone came up with 18 kills and Sydney Draper served four aces.
Essex Tech 3, Whittier 1: The Hawks earned a 25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 25-14 win thanks to a career-high 39 assists from junior setter Elsa Richards. Senior middle blocker Destinee DeJarnette-Alexandre added a career-high 14 kills to go with six aces, Christine Mbachi had a career-high 11 kills and Callie Hogan went for a career-high eight kills.
FIELD HOCKEY
Beverly 2, Burlington 0: The Panthers (5-5-1) completed a 3-0 week with a non-league road victory. Kyla Hart-Perron and freshman Madeline LeBlanc had the goals for the Orange-and-Black, with Lily Shea assisting on both. Amelia Massa (2 saves) earned her third straight shutout while defenders Morgan Linsky and Liz Wilder also played well.
Swampscott 0, North Andover 0: Cece O'Connor earned her fourth shutout of the season for the Big Blue (3-4-3) in a nonleague road stalemate.
Triton 1, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The Generals couldn't take advantage of the corner opportunities they had in falling to 2-7-1 on the season.
GIRLS SOCCER
Pingree 1, Winsor 0: Maddie Landers netted the game's only goal and Maggie Warner was flawless in net as the Highlanders improved to 7-1-1. Schuyler Lloyd, Katherine Gasiorowski, Lauren Collins and Ashley Smail had outstanding all-around performances for Pingree.
BOYS SOCCER
Salem Academy 6, Community Charter School of Cambridge 1: The Navigators improved to 5-6-1 on the season thanks to two goals from Lucca Papanastasiou and individual tallies from Ryan Brown, Blaise Nkwetta, Henry Shehaj and Emanuel Rivera. Ateh Njinju added three assists while Ivan Paredes had two.
Pingree 4, Landmark 1: The Highlanders continued to roll, getting goals from Noe Aguilar, Riley McClure, Anton Nugturen and Rogan Cardinal en route to the win. Charlie Lynch played 75 minutes in net while Cole Perkin chipped in five to secure the clean slate.
GOLF
Marblehead 8, Lynn Classical 0: All eight players won their matches for the Magicians (now 10-3), including Matt Weed (shot 36), Christopher Locke (36), Jacob Hershfield (38), Charlie Grenier (35), Marty Ryan (38), Jacob Aizanman (39), Matt Mahan (41) and Adrian Baron (38).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Fitchburg State 3, Salem State 2: Brenna Paquette gave Salem (2-9) the lead only five minutes in but the Vikings couldn't hold off the Falcons. Paquette also assisted on Macy Hudzik's goal later in the contest and Kelsey Francis made 10 saves in the net.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Hope 3, Endicott 0: The No. 14 ranked team in D3 took down the Gulls (11-4) in straight sets. Amanda Gilbert led Endicott with 13 kills and 12 digs while Lauren McGrath and Ella Koelb had 14 assists apiece.