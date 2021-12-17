GIRLS BASKETBALL
Danvers 44, Saugus 34: The Falcons shot out to a 10-point lead after one quarter and maintained that advantage throughout, limiting Saugus to just 11 points in the second half. Captain Gabby Chisholm paced the Blue-and-White (now 2-0) with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals. Ellie Anderson added 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals, with captain Christina Yebba and Sabrina Auciello each chipping in with nine points.
Bishop Fenwick 65, Cathedral 57: Sophomore Cecilia Kay finished with 20 points and 17 rebounds as Fenwick (1-1 overall) captured its Catholic Central League opener. Senior captains Nasha Arnold (10 points, 12 rebounds) and Olivia Found (10 points, 8 steals) also had big nights for the Crusaders.
Hamilton-Wenham 65, Rockport 26: Senior captain Christa Coffey buried four 3-pointers en route to scoring all 14 of her points in the first half as the Generals (now 2-0 raced out to a 37-12 lead and never looked back. Jane Maguire, another senior captain, added 10 points in the victory for Hamilton-Wenham, which also got six points apiece from sophomore Gabby Campbell, freshman Sadie Gamber, and senior Marley Shea.
Ipswich 40, Georgetown 26: Captain Carter King had a big game with 25 points to give the Tigers a season opening win at home over their Cape Ann League rivals.
Pingree 55, Middlesex 38: Sophomore Bella Vaz hit five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 21 points to pace the Highlanders to victory. Senior Lexi Garcia added 14 points for the winners with multiple steals, while Emily Norton canned a trio of trifectas. Sam Jones had a team-high seven assists for Pingree, which plays Holy Child of Rye, N.Y. (11 a.m.) and Thayer Academy (5 p.m.), both on Saturday.
Winthrop 55, Salem 47: The Witches fell to 0-2 after this home setback.
Swampscott 55, Gloucester 28: The Big Blue got 19 points from senior Cloe Rakauskas and another 11 points, five steals and four assists from classmate Sophie DiGrande in moving to 2-0 on the season. Victoria Quagrello (11) and Paige Quagrello (10) both had double digit rebounds for Swampscott.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop Fenwick 64, Cathedral 56: Mike Yentin and Che Hanks both dropped in 23 points to power the Crusaders on the road. Jason Romans added a dozen for the winners, who also got 12 rebounds from Gianna Mercurio.
Saugus 67, Danvers 54: Quinton Shairs had 20 points for the Falcons (0-2) and Jonny DiTomaso had a solid outing with 11.
Georgetown 54, Ipswich 47: Max Chesley had 15 points and helped the Tigers get within three late despite trailing by 14 in the third quarter. Ray Cuevas scored 14 for Ipswich and Tyler White did a nice job on the offensive glass.
Hamilton-Wenham 61, Rockport 36: Markus Nordin had a super all-around game with 25 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and five steals to help the Generals cruise. Connor McClintock had an impressive night in the paint with 17 rebounds to go with his 13 points.
Swampscott 60, Gloucester 55: The Big Blue pulled away at home for a season opening triumph.
BOYS HOCKEY
Pingree 7, Berwick 1: Captain Michael Lynch (2 goals, assist) and sophomores Quinn Moses of Ipswich (2 goals) and Ryan Kavanaugh (4 assists) paced the offense while sophomore goalie Luke Marinelli of Marblehead stopped 27 of 28 shots to lift the Highlanders (now 2-5) on Day 1 of the Brooks/Pingree Tournament. Senior alternate captain Cody Plaza of Danvers added a goal and two assists while senior Bryce Bedard (assist) and freshman Kye Smyrnios also scored. Sophomore Tejas Prakash and freshman Max Kirianov added assists for Pingree.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Pomfret 7, Pingree 1: The Highlanders (2-2-1) were on the wrong side of the scoreboard on the first night of the Portsmouth Abbey Invitational in Rhode Island.