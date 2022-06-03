GIRLS TENNIS
Danvers 3, Leominster 2: The Falcons went the distance in their Division 2 tournament opener, getting wins from second singles' Abby Lyman (7-6, 6-3), third singles' Amanda Tinkham (3-6, 6-3, 6-0), and the first doubles team of Jenny Patel and Sophie Sanidas (6-1, 5-7, 6-2). The Falcons advance to face NEC rival Masconomet in the Round of 32.
Alogonquin 4, Beverly 1: The Panthers saw their season end in playoff competition.
BASEBALL
Bishop Fenwick 4, Belchertown 3: In Division 3 playoff action, the Crusaders scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to snag a down-to-the-wire victory at home. Bryce Leaman's infield single plated Anthony Marino with the tying run and Gianni Mercurio then delivered a 2-run single for the lead. Michael Geissler closed it out after Belchertown threated in the seventh and earned the win with five strikeouts over three innings. Nick Villano added an RBI double and Andrew McKenzie also had a hit.
The No. 22 seed Crusaders (12-9) advance to face No. 11 Dighton-Reheboth sometime next week.
SOFTBALL
Norfolk Aggie 16, Salem Academy 1: The Navs had a hard time in their Division 5 state tournament debut.
Pope Francis 17, Ipswich 4: Down went the Tigers against a powerful foe in Division 4 playoff action.