BOYS HOCKEY
Danvers 11, Peabody 1: Josh Henry had five points thanks to scoring a pair of goals and dishing out three assists and teammate Cooper Dunham finished with a hat trick as the Falcons rolled in their season opener. Ty Langlais added two goals and two assists for the Blue-and-White, while Trevor McNeill and Mike Delisio each added a goal and an assist and Drew Godfrield and Nate Tibbetts netted their first varsity goals. Liam Brooks and Thomas Fish each earned two assists while Ryan Irving and Jake Langlais had solo helpers. Braedyn Oteri stopped seven shots for the win in net.
Peabody, playing its first varsity game since February 2021, got its goal from Dante Mauro, an assist from Trevor Pacheco, and 27 saves from Ashton Sousa in net.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Masconomet 67, Tewksbury 64: The Chieftains picked up an impressive road win Friday night behind 29 points from senior captain Matt Richardson. Richardson drilled a step back 3-pointer with two seconds to play to secure the win for his squad. Freshman Jimmy Farrell added 11 points for a Masco squad that grabbed an 11-point lead heading into the final frame.
Pingree 74, Austin Prep 66: The Highlanders improved to 2-1 behind 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists from Ray Cuevas. Charlie Lynch added 19 points, Hudson Weidman and Matt Theriault each had 11 and Rogan Cardinal chipped in eight in what was a balanced scoring attack.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lowell Catholic 46, Essex Tech 43: The Hawks dropped their season opener despite a monster double-double from Bryanna Grant (14 points, 16 rebounds). Tenley Mugford added 14 points with four triples while Molly McLeod chipped in seven points and some great defense.
Salem ACademy 46, Sturgis East 15: The Navigators picked up a convincing win behind 18 points apiece from Cindy Shehu and Kianny Mirabel Nunez. Cristal Pujols chipped in six points in the victory.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Worcester 3, Salem State 1: The Vikings dipped to 2-8-1 despite Kendra Currier scoring the game's first goal. Isabella Perrotti added the assist in the setback.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 1, Salve Regina 0: The Gulls (10-1) earned a win by default as Salve was forced to forfeit the contest.