SOFTBALL
Danvers 5, Gloucester 2: Lily Eldridge blasted a 2-run homer in the sixth to put Danvers ahead 3-2, and for good. Eldridge also pitched, going the distance in the circle while giving up two runs on four hits and striking out six. Also playing well in the win was Becky Zellin (2-for-2, 2 RBI) and Brooke Grassia (3-for-4 with three runs scored from the leadoff spot).
NECBL BASEBALL
North Shore Navigators 4, Vermont 3: Joe Lomuscio's sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth sent the Navigators (1-0) to a walk-off win in their return to NECBL competition at Fraser Field. Ryan Marra's one out single got the rally started. Jackson Emus grabbed the win with 3 1/3 innings of relief while Cedric Gillette and Swampscott native Luke Marshall both pitched well over the first stretch of the game. The Navs had a 3-0 lead courtesy of RBI from Jose Aquino and Lomuscio. Hunter Baldwin and Jake McElroy also had hits for the Navs.
BOYS LACROSSE
BC High 8, St. John's Prep 7 (OT): The Eagles got a balanced scoring attack led by two goals from Jimmy Ayers and a goal and two assists from Tommy Sarni, but ultimately fell just short in the extra frame. Luke Surette added a goal and an assist, as did Pat Atkins, while Lucas Verrier and Charlie Wilmot each scored once. Michael Kelly added two assists while Kaden Quirk made eight saves on 16 shots on goal.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Ipswich 0: The Generals improved to 7-2 thanks to wins by Sky Jara (6-0, 6-1), Brynn McKechnie (6-2, 6-1) and Chloe Gern (6-0, 6-0) plus the tandems of Lisette Leonard/Libby Collins (6-2, 6-1) and Allison Campbell/Abby Simon (6-3, 6-1).