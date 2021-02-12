Friday's area roundup: Danvers, Swampscott swimmers win; Hamilton-Wenham gymnasts prevail 

SWIMMING
Danvers 97, Masconomet 89: Ethan Keyes recorded victories in both the 50 free (25.72) and 100 free (55.46) as the Falcons took home a close win in this virtual swim meet. Major Adair captured the 200 free (2:14.26), as did teammate Harry Patterson in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.31). The Blue-and-White also got a pair of relay wins: Alex Cotter, Nolan Hills, Spencer Keyes and Ethan Keyes in the 200 free relay (1:47.19), as well as Adair, Hills, Keyes and Keys in the 400 free relay (3:59.59).
Daniel Voner had a pair of first place triumphs for the Chieftains, capturing top honors in the 500 free (5:18.92) and the 200 IM (2:15.15). Willa Paglierani won the diving with 173.475 points, and fellow Masconomet swimmers Paige Panagos (100 butterfly, 1:02.31) and Colin Panagos (100 backstroke, 1:03.23) also touched the wall first. So did the 200 medley relay team of Colin Panagos, Michael Tran, Voner and Ben Meader (2:06.42).
Swampscott 97, Beverly 78: The unbeaten Big Blue got two wins each from Sam Caplan and Matt Brown to prevail in this virtual meet. Caplan finished first in the 200 freestyle (1:59.01) and 500 free (5:08.22), while Brown took top honors in the 100 butterfly (55.38) and 200 individual medley (2:03.75). Paul Flacke earned another first place finish for Swampscott in the 100 backstroke (1:05.44) and was part of the winning 200 free relay team (1:45.82) along with Ben Neilan, Elizabeth Dokina and Alex Ianetta. Brown, Dokina, Caplan and Flacke combined to win the 200 medley relay for their squad as well (1:49.95).
Beverly also had one of its swimmers earn two first place finishes as Andriy Krut in both the 50 (23.72) and 100 freestyles (52.75). Kevin Kelsey earned top honors in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.68), as did Panther teammate Meredith Luther in the 1-meter diving (204.03 points). The Orange-and-Black also saw their 400 free relay team of Zach Grondin-DaSilva, Ryan McFadden, Krut and Kelsey swim to a first place finish (3:41.69).
Gloucester 103, Masconomet 83: Once again, Daniel Voner was a double winner for his team in claiming first place showings in the 200 IM (2:15.15) and 500 free (5:18.92). Paige and Colin Panagos also earned wins in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke in the same times as against Danvers, respectively, as did diver Willa Paglierani.
GYMNASTICS
Hamilton-Wenham 128.65, Salem 62.5: Freshman Georgia Greaves won the all-around with a score of 33.80 to power the Generals to victory. Greaves won the uneven bars (8.5), balance beam (8.5) and floor exercises (8.7) and tied for first on vault (8.1).
Fellow freshman Olivia Novak also had a strong showing for the winners, taking second in the all-around with a score of 31.50 by tying for second place on vault (8.0) and claiming third place on both floor (8.35) and bars (7.25). Yet another Hamilton-Wenham ninth grader, Norah Keys, took second place on bars (7.3) and third on beam (8.0), while classmate Ellie Holbrook tied for second on the vault (8.0). Sophomore Alexandra Berchoff was second on floor with an 8.45. Junior captain Abby Bernack tied for first on vault with a fine 8.1 score, and senior captain Audrey Fusco (floor) and freshman Anna Norris (vault) also had solid performances.
Salem’s Julie Pallazola finished in third place in the all-around with a score of 20.80
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beverly 44, Peabody 38: Senior captain Sydney Anderson exploded for 19 points to help carry the Panthers to an upset of the Tanners (7-3). Another captain, classmate Kylie McCarthy added 14 points with four assists and four rebounds of her own for Beverly (now 4-7), and the squad's third captain, forward Sofia Hemsey, pulled down seven rebounds.
Logan Lomasney led Peabody with 13 points and eight rebounds while Emma Bloom scored nine and senior Amber Kiricoples grabbed 15 rebounds.
Danvers 64, Salem Academy 37: Junior Reese Pszenny had three 3-pointers en route to scoring 13 points along with eight rebounds and three assists as the Falcons (6-5) prevailed. Center Jazmine Walliman, another junior, provided a strong game of her own with 12 points, five rebounds, three steals, three assists and two blocks.
Point guard Gabby Chisholm, an 11th grade captain, contributed nine points, eight assists, seven steals and six rebounds for the winners, who also had excellent showings from senior captain Julia Vaillancourt (10 points, 5 rebounds), sophomore Kaylee Marsello (8 points, 5 rebounds) and junior Delani Flynn (7 rebounds and great defense).
Marblehead 30, Winthrop 26: In a clash of two of the top teams in the Northeastern Conference, the Magicians pulled out the win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Salem 60, Saugus 46: The Witches (8-2) got 15 points and four rebounds from Ethan Doyle and 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists from Bobby Jellison en route to another win. Jorge Guerrero added 12 points and 10 rebounds in the win.
Bishop Fenwick 76, Archbishop Williams 75 (OT): Alex Gonzalez connected on a clutch free at the end of overtime to seal the win for his team. Max Grenert finished with 23 points, Che Hanks had 22 and Jason Romans had 16 points, six assists, seven rebounds and four steals.
Marblehead 64, Winthrop 43: Junior Kipp Schauder led 10 scorers for the Magicians (6-4) with 15 points. Sophomore Magnus McCarthy hit a couple of three's in the third quarter to spark a 10-0 run that helped Marblehead pull away.
Shawsheen 40, Essex Tech 37: The Hawks got 10 points and 12 rebounds from Cael Dineen and seven points and 10 rebounds from Shawn O'Keefe, but it wasn't enough. Sophomore Rudy De Jesus added five points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the setback.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Marblehead 2, Masconomet 1: The Lady Headers (2-3-1) beat Masconomet for the first time since December, 2011, a span of 19 meetings, thanks to captain Abby Kalinowski's game-winner. Abigail Amigo scored the other goal for Marblehead, freshman Lily Francoeur had a great game in net and Marblehead killed off a Masco power play in the final minute to hold on for the win.
Winthrop 2, Beverly 1: Shea Nemeskal potted a rebound from Cayla Greenleaf to give Beverly (2-6-1) the lead in the opening period but the Vikings broke a 1-1 tie in the third to emerge with a win. Senior goalie Madison Delano made 27 saves in a great effort for the Panthers while seniors Catie Nemeskal and Emma Knott also had great all-around efforts.