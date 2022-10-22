VOLLEYBALL
Danvers 3, Arlington Catholic 0: Ava Newton had a big night with 11 kills and two aces while teammate Lauren McCullough finished with eight service points and three digs as the Falcons (7-10) scored their biggest win of the season, taking down the 14-2 Cougars in straight sets, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22. Emma Callahan had four aces and 11 digs for the Blue-and-White, which also received five blocks and four aces from Maxine Lapine.
Essex Tech 3, Greater Lowell 1: Senior middle blocker Destinee DeJarnette-Alexandre wound up with 15 blocks, a dozen digs and three blocks as the Hawks (12-5) repeated as Commonwealth Athletic Conference champions. Christine Mbachi, a junior opposite, had nine kills; junior setter Elsa Richards finished with 28 assists, seven aces and three blocks; and senior defensive specialist Elana Gitlin added nine digs.
Montrose 3, Covenant Christian 1: The Cougars dropped a back-and-forth contest, 27-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-18.
Marblehead 3, NDA Hingham 1: After dropping the first set, the Magicians rallied to take the next three, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16, to earn another marquee non-league victory. Keira Sweetnam earned her 500th career kill in the triumph.
FOOTBALL
Bishop Feehan 20, Bishop Fenwick 3: Aidan Silva's 32-yard field goal had the Crusaders (6-1) ahead 3-0 going to the fourth quarter, but they wore down playing a team three divisions higher and wound up conceding three fourth quarter TDs. Bryce Leaman threw for over 160 yards for Fenwick, which had a chance to extend the lead at the end of the second quarter but was stopped by the Shamrocks.
Triton 35, Hamilton-Wenham 15: The Generals dipped to 2-5 as Triton improved to 4-3.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Malden Catholic 1: Ava Vautour scored twice and assisted on the other as the Generals improved to 5-9-1 with the non-league victory. Marlee Flanagan also scored for Hamilton-Wenham with Alle Benchoff picking up an assist and goalie Maeve Clark making five saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bishop Fenwick 2, Arlington Catholic 1: Freshman Cecelia Neilson netted the game-winner and Fenwick (1-11-3) broke into the win column on the road. Callie Reed assisted the winner, Carmela Rodriguez scored helped by Sam Sharp and Kayla Carlin, Keira Morgan and Taylor Carafa had outstanding all-around games for Fenwick.
Pingree 2, Austin Prep 1: Now unbeaten in its last nine, Pingree (11-1-1) got a penalty kick from Maddie Landers and a goal from Schuyler Lloyd assisted by Cat Watrous to outlast the Cougars.
Triton 2, Ipswich 0: The Tigers were knocked down to 3-11-3 in a shutout loss.
BOYS SOCCER
Marblehead 2, Bishop Fenwick 2: Stefan Shepard and Luke Miller scored for the Magicians and both tallies were assisted by Jake Burke in the quality non-league draw.
COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER
Salem State 1, MCLA 0: Damon Deocleciano's goal, coming 53 minutes in, was the only goal the Vikings (13-6-1 overall) would need in securing the MASCAC victory. Lucas Amaral earned the assist on Deocleciano's strike, with goalkeeper Matt Hauntsman stopping back shots that came his way to preserve the victory.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER
Salem State 2, MCLA 1: Two first half tallies by Madison Ryan, both of which were unassisted, enabled the Vikings to snare their third win of the season. Lily Pfefferie stopped three shots to help locked down the victory for Salem State (3-13 overall).
COLLEGE WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Gordon 3, Salve Regina 0: Annie Murphy led the Scots (12-12) with 18 kills and eight blocks in their home triumph. Kate Howe was immense with 33 assists, three aces and five digs, while Nikki Batson had a team-high 11 digs to go with three assists. Jordan Shaduk (10 kills) and ValerieN Nilan (6 kills, 5 blocks) also had strong games for Gordon.
Norwich 3, Salem State 0: Kailey Roche finished with a team-best 21 digs while teammate Eva Haralabatos finished with 14 assists in the Vikings' (6-13) loss in Vermont.