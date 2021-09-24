FIELD HOCKEY
Peabody 4, Saugus 0: Bella DiCicco scored a hat trick and goaltender Gianna DiGianfelice recorded her first varsity shutout and made four saves as the Tanners earned a decisive road win. Shelby Racki also scored and added an assist while Jackie Scopa added a pair of helpers for the Blue and White, who improved to 2-3 with the victory.
Swampscott 1, Marblehead 0: Brooke Waters' team-leading fourth goal of the season was enough to propel the Big Blue (now 4-1-1) past their arch rivals at Blocksidge Field. Isabella Modica added an assist while goaltenders Gabby Hause and Chloe Rakauskas shared the shutout, combining for eight saves.
Haley Baker had three saves in net for the Magicians (1-3-1), which got strong play offensively from Peighton Ridge and Jane O'Neil. Defensively, Lillie Salisbury, Ella Gorham, Teagan Sherwood and Caoimhe McKiernan were standouts, as were midfielders Mia Carr and Clara Donovan.
Beverly 1, Gloucester 1: Lily Shea's fourth quarter goal, coming off a corner, gave the Panthers (1-2-3) a road tie under the lights. Sophie Rodgers and Noelle McLane both had strong showings for the Orange-and-Black as well. Amelia Massa, a junior, was strong in net with eight saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Masconomet 3, Lynnfield 0: James Telos finished with two goals and Sam Brockleman picked up two assists as the Chieftains (now 6-0) continued to roll. Eion O'Brien also scored, Jason Karas added an assist, and Steve Ralph Christian Shaffer and Jack Wexler excelled at midfield. Simon Berents also played well for Masconomet in the back end.
Marblehead 2, Pentucket 0: Isaiah Pina and Brogan McGorray both scored as the Magicians picked up a nice out-of-conference win on Friday. Guillermo Jimenez added an assist, while goalie Hayden Leveroni made some crucial saves to earn the shut out.
Salem Academy 1, Rockport 1: Ryan Brown netted the goal for the Navigators in their home stalemate with the Vikings. Ivan Paredes turned in another strong performance between the pipes to help earn the tie.
GIRLS SOCCER
Marblehead 3, Essex Tech 0: Samantha Dormer's first half goal, assisted by Ava Machado, would prove all the offense that the Magicians (now 5-1) would need. Talia Selby (off a 35-yard free kick) and Annie Sheridan (from a Lydia Bailey pass) added insurance markers in the second half for the winners.
VOLLEYBALL
Peabody 3, Central Catholic 0: Kristina Cardello had 18 digs and two aces to help the Tanners prevail 25-20, 25-9, 25-8. Isabel Bettencourt had 14 kills with two aces while Abby Bettencourt had 27 assists and three kills and Michaela Alperen served the ball very well.
Marblehead 3, Salem 0: Setter Julia Potvin had 20 assists as the Magicians improved to 5-1. Keria Sweetnam and Teghan Kay had seven kills each and Lucy Rushton chipped in with six. For the Witches,Natalie Wessell played outstanding defense with eight digs and Cassadi O'Leary served tough with four aces.
Wakefield 3, Beverly 1: The Panthers (now 4-20 lost a tough one, 25-18, 26-28, 25-19, 25-22 despite a solid 30 assists and five digs from Beatrice Lesser. Fellow captain Caroline Ploszay added 22 digs.
GOLF
Hamilton-Wenham 110, Georgetown 61: The Generals (3-3) picked up a convincing CAL win behind 24 points from Peter Gourdeau and 22 from Morgan Glovsky.
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Salem State 2, Mass. Maritime 0: Patrick Filetti and Kendy Prince each scored to power the Vikings (5-4) to victory. Lucas Amaral added an assist and keeper Matt Hauntsman made two saves for the clean slate.