BOYS BASKETBALL
Masconomet 59, Tewksbury 56: The Chieftains opened the season with an impressive win, coming back from down six at halftime to pull it out. Ben Dillon scored a team-high 23 points while Matt Richardson had 13. Masco benefited from some clutch offensive rebounding and defense down the stretch.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Pingree 1, Berwick 1 (OT): Ceci Herrimans' unassisted goal with 1:39 left in the second tied the game for Pingree in a fast, hard fought contest. Goalie Maddie Santosousso made 39 saves in the tie and played outstanding overall.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 7, Nichols 2: The Gulls (8-2-1) rolled behind four goals and an assist from Connor Beatty. Noah Strawn, Mitch Sheehan and Ryan Gaulin each added single tallies, while Connor O'Brien picked up the win in net with 12 saves.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Anna Maria 3, Salem State 1: MacKenzie Mallett scored in the first period off an assist from Halle Courtemanche, but Anna Maria followed with three answered goals to pull out the win. Kaia Hollingsworth made 22 saves for the Vikings (2-9) in the loss.