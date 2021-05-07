SOFTBALL
Marblehead 12 Beverly 0 (6 innings): The Magicians cruised to victory on Friday afternoon as senior captain Lauren Donovan spun a 5-hitter with 11 strikeouts. Senior Ashleigh Maude paced the offense by going 4-for-4 with two singles, two triples and four RBI. Leila Walton, the team's center fielder, knocked in a pair of runs while finishing with three hits, and second baseman Maeve Sogoloff had a two-run double.
For Beverly (0-1), Lindsey Gannon had a double while Emily Stilwell and Callie Marticio each went 1-for-2 with a double as well.
Ipswich 6, Georgetown 5: The Tigers earned a walk-off win behind what head coach Paul James called "a total team effort."
Winthrop 21, Swampscott 2: Tiara Teel went 2-for-2 with two doubles, a run and an RBI, but it wasn't enough as the Big Blue lost their opener.
Saugus 12, Salem 0: The Vikings dropped their season opener on the road Friday.
Phillips Andover 8, Pingree 2: Shannon Conte went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple while Marah Goldman went 2-for-4 in the setback. Lucy Ciaciarelli, Savannah Gibbs and Caitlyn Dion also played well for Pingree (now 4-2).
BASEBALL
Swampscott 6, Salem 2: Junior Cam O'Brien had four hits and drove in a run, senior Aidan Graciale had two hits and two RBI and leadoff man Matt Schroeder had three runs with two RBI and two runs scored to power the Big Blue (2-0). Senior Nate Stern threw four solid frames with four strikeouts to pick up his first win while Joseph Ford earned a three inning save.
For Salem, Ethan Doyle fanned five over six innings and helped his own cause with a hit. Jack Doyle had a hit and an RBI, while Tommy Beauregard scored twice.
Danvers 8, Saugus 3: Nolan Hills got the win on the mound to power the Falcons (1-2) to their first victory of the season.
Masconomet 4, Gloucester 1: Erik Sibbach pitched well to get Masconomet (1-1) its first win of the year. Aaron Zenus and Kevin Pelletier had nice days at the plate and Sean Moynihan had two RBI in addition to throwing the final three frames for a save.
Marblehead 10, Winthrop 0: Charlie Titus went 3-for-3 and drove in five runs in a monster day for the Magicians (1-1). A.J. Andriano, Albino Neto (5 strikeouts) and Damien King combined for the shutout.
Matignon 15, Salem Academy 4: Jacob Redican led the 'Gators with a pair of RBI and two hits and Jacoby Tarasuik, a 7th grader, had his first varsity hit.
Shawsheen 13, Essex Tech 3: Senior Dan Masta led the Hawks with two hits along with an RBI while sophomore Harry Lynch and senior Kevin Rush also had multi-hit days. Sophomore Chris Itz doubled and scored a run as well.
BOYS TENNIS
Ipswich 4, Rockport 1: Aidan O'Flynn (6-2, 6-0) and John Werner (6-3, 6-0) each earned doubles victories to help the Tigers come out on top. In doubles action, the tandems of Matt Lear/Charlie Jensen (6-4, 7-6) and Jack Totten/Brian Milano (6-3, 6-4) also won.
Marblehead 3, Swampscott 2: The Magicians got singles wins from Mika Garber (6-2, 6-0) and Aidan Ryan (6-3, 5-7, 7-5) en route to victory. Seniors Thomas Dack and Trevor Talebian sealed the win with a 6-3, 6-1 decision at second doubles.
Wins for Swampscott came from Charles Schepens (6-0, 6-1) at second singles and Matt Griffin/Chris Hollenbach (6-4, 3-6, 6-3) at first doubles.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rockport 3, Ipswich 2: Junior Anastasiya Kozak swept her match 6-0, 6-0 at first singles, while the first doubles duo of Ava and Ella Borgman also won, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, for Ipswich.
Marblehead 3, Swampscott 2: The Magicians' got wins from Tess Keaney (7-6, 6-1) at third singles and Emily Clough/Lauren Podgur (7-5, 6-1) and Ava Ullian/Leah Saulnier (7-5, 7-6) at first and second doubles, respectively, to squeak out the win.
Winners for Swampscott were Allison (6-0, 6-1) and Madeline Tribendis (6-1, 6-0) at first and second singles, respectively.
BOYS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 11, Northeast Tech 5: Calvin Heline netted five goals and three assists while Matthew Powers had three goals and two assists as the Hawks cruised to victory. Brian Swaczyk added a goal and two assists and goalie Damian Biersteker made seven saves in the win.
Masconomet 11, Winthrop 4: Keo Kirakos (3 assists) and Andrew Aylwin (2 assists) each had a hat trick in the win, while Andrew Samsiegle added two goals. Ryan Kirchner added a goal and three helpers, while Richard Guarino and Cooper Easley scored one apiece. Max Rosenbaum added 18 saves in net as the Chieftains improved to 1-0.
Ipswich 11, Manchester Essex 3: Sophomore midfielder Henry Wright had four goals while senior attack Rowan Silva had three to send the Tigers to a season opening triumph. Jayden Halecki, another senior attack, added two goals and an assist while classmates Wilton Lestage (assist) and faceoff ace Ned Donovan also scored. Senior middies Justin Bruhm (2 assists) and Zach McCormick (assist) also contributed to the offense, with long sticks Egan Davidson, Cade McAdams and Cole Terry also playing well. Senior Jonah Orroth earned the victory in net.
Philips Andover 7, Pingree 6 (OT): Leading by two goals with two minutes to play, the Highlanders (2-3) couldn't hang on and dropped a road decision. Jack Savoie, Hudson Durant (assist), Hazen Pike and Jack Feeks (2 assists) all had goals for Pingree, with Clayton Smith stopping 13 shots and Charlie Faldi adding an assist.
Gloucester 19, Salem 3: Braiden Bezzatti had a pair of goals and Connor McRae had the other one for the Witches in their season opening setback. Nick Barreira was busy in goal, stopping 14 shots.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Pingree 10, Phillips Andover 9: The Highlanders earned a hard fought win on Friday afternoon.
Marblehead 16, Beverly 5: The Magicians rolled behind four goals and an assist from Hadley Wales. Maddie Erskine added a hat trick with two assists and six draw controls, while Abby Kalinowski (3 assists) and Sydney Langton (3 goals, 2 assists) also shined. Mae Colwell (2 goals), Fehr Gillett (2 goals, 2 assists), Gigi Lombardi (goal) and Molly Forbes (goal, assist) also contributed offensively. Elizabeth Driscoll added 10 saves in net.
Ipswich 9, Manchester Essex 8: The Tigers recorded an impressive opening day victory behind six goals from senior Cayla Greenleaf, one of which came with just 35 seconds left for the win. Ipswich also got goals from senior captain Riley Daley, Maddie Duffy and Estelle Gromko. Daly finished with 10 draw controls and the defense led by Bree Ring and Sarah Lombard along with Sam Orroth and Lexi Wright was also strong in the win.
Danvers 17, Saugus 0: The Falcons rolled thanks to four goals and two assists from Ashley Curcuru. Kaylee Rich and Grace Brinkley each added two goals and four assists, while Katie Owens (2 goals, 1 assist), Catie Nemeskal (goal, 2 assists), Eliana Anderson (2 goals), Katherine Purcell (2 goals), Bobbi Serino (goal) and Sadie Papamechail (goal) all factored into the scoring.
Essex Tech 13, Northeast Tech 0: The Hawks dominated behind a well balanced attack with 12 different goal scorers. Essex Tech had 10 assists on those goals as well.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
St. John's Prep 3, St. John's Shrewsbury 2: The Eagles began their season with a comeback 21-25, 24-26, 25-16, 25-16, 15-13 victory. Callum Brown had a hitting percentage of .485, Leo D'Silva was at .375 and Brian Manning .500. Junior Dan Schorr tallied a team-best 40 assists.