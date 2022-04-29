BASEBALL
St. John's Prep 10, St. Paul's 0: Senior Kyle Webster went 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBI to help the Eagles (6-4) bounce back with a win. Tucker Larson added two RBI, Nick Solitro had two hits and Payton Palladino had two hits with a steal, two RBI and two runs. Connor Remley earned the win with four strikeouts and only one hit allowed and Cam Wodarski and Griffin Callanan polished off the shutout.
Danvers 6, Gloucester 2: Sophomore Mike Moroney struck out 11 in a five-hit complete game effort and also opened the scoring with a 2-run double as the Falcons (6-4) swept the Fishermen. Joe Zamejtis moved to the leadoff spot and had two hits with three runs scored while John Curran, Caleb White and Aidan Lanphere provided other key hits.
Peabody 3, Salem 1: The Witches had the tying run aboard but Peabody third baseman Giovanni Guglielmo snagged a line drive for a game-ending double play to seal the win for sophomore Cam Connolly, who struck out eight and scattered six hits. Brendan Smith hit his second homer of the season and had total RBI for the Tanners (6-4) with Sam Oliveri, Mike Krouse and Josh Sigmon adding hits.
Jack Doyle and Quinn Rocco Ryan had two hits each for Salem (0-7) with Doyle striking out seven over the first five innings. Captain Robert Palacois gave SHS a lift out of the bullpen in his first appearance of the season.
BOYS TENNIS
Marblehead 5, Salem 0: The Magicians swept behind wins from Jack Donovan (6-0, 6-1), Dwight Foster (6-0, 6-0) and Etan Farfel (6-0, 6-0) in singles and Nate Bowden/Connor Shevory (6-1, 6-0) and Holt Sedky/Hogan Sedky (6-1, 6-0) in doubles.
Rockport 4, Ipswich 1: River Smith and AJ Schooner won at first doubles (7-6, 6-2) for the Tigers lone victory.
Wellesley 3, St. John's Prep 2: Jack Prokopis and Luke Prokopis won their first doubles match 6-1, 6-2 while the second doubles tandem of Luke Free and Ben Liptak pulled out a three-set thriller (2-6, 6-2, 6-1) for the Eagles (now 7-2). Both Charles Kirby and Paul Neal took their matches to three sets before dropping the third, 5-7.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rockport 3, Ipswich 2: The Tigers (1-3) got wins from Anastasiya Kozak (6-0, 6-0) and a great comeback victory from the second doubles team of Maggie McCormick and Beylen Curtis (0-6, 7-5, 6-0).
Marblehead 5, Salem 0: Maddie Conlon (6-2, 6-0), Charley Cooper (6-0, 6-0) and Lucia Levin (6-3, 6-0) won in singles for the Magicians, while the doubles teams of Aiofe Bresnahan and Andrea Potvin (6-0, 6-0) and Camille Eagan and Stella Monaco (6-0, 6-1) also won.
Masconomet 5, Peabody 0: Angela Shanahan (6-4, 6-2), Kathryn Gatewood (6-0, 6-0) and Kenzie Burns (6-2, 6-1) won their singles matches to help the Chieftains to victory. Anna Storm/Caitlin McNulty (6-2, 6-1) and Eva Jeppeson/Ava Foley (6-0, 6-2) won in doubles action.
SOFTBALL
Beverly 9, Essex Tech 1: Jazmine Sullivan struck out nine while allowing just one hit and an unearned run to help the Panthers improve to 6-2. Sullivan helped herself at the plate, going 1-for-2 with two RBI. Mya Perron went 2-for-3 with four RBI and a triple while Nikki Erricola went 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Masconomet 16, Salem 1: Maggie Caron went 4-for-4 with three doubles and a triple at the dish to help the Chieftains roll. Mia Theberge added three doubles while pitcher Amber Goudreau struck out 10.
Winsor 16, Pingree 7: Marah Goldman had a two RBI double, Shea Nelson had a triple, two RBI and some great defense, and Caitlyn Dion went 2-for-4 with two RBI for the Highlanders.
BOYS LACROSSE
Ipswich 9, Manchester Essex 5: Ted Gray, Caden Sopic, Peter Bauman, and goalie Ryan Orroth all excelled defensively as the Tigers (4-3) scored off the opening faceoff and never trailed thereafter. Griffin O'Brien and Will Harrington each had two goals and an assist for Ipswich, with Aiden Arnold adding a goal and two assists. Becket Devoe, Sam Pinsky, Chris Burns and Jayson Clapp each added solo tallies in the win.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Manchester Essex 9, Ipswich 3:Ashton Flather came up with a tremendous performance in goal with 20 saves, but the Tigers couldn't muster up enough offense to top the Hornets. Goals for Ipswich came from Estelle Gromko (1 assist), Kayden Flather and Skyler Moseley.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 19, Wentworth 1: In the first round of the CCC playoffs, the Gulls (12-6) cruised into the semifinals and remained unbeaten all-time against Wentworth. Morgan Pike scored five times including her 100th career goal, Katie Wagner had a goal and six assists and Kiana Napolitano added a score and three assists.
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Western Conn. 29, Salem State 7: Viking goalie Zach Ryan faced 50 total shots and stopped 21 of them in an absolute onslaught. Marblehead's Sam Cioffi led Salem State (6-10) offensively with three goals and Drew Worthley scored a pair.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mass Maritime 2, Salem State 1: Traverse Briana clubbed a solo homer and also doubled but the Vikings (16-16) could only plate one run off their seven hits. Jack Sefrino (6 2/3) and Kyle Banche pitched very well for Salem State despite the loss.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gordon splits: The Fighting Scots lost a close one to Curry, 2-1, but clobbered them 11-0 to split the day. Emma Dubois homered for Gordon (17-17-1) while Arianna Ramsaran had three RBI with Ami Rivera and Lily Rivera driving runs home. Isabella Rivera scored three times as well.