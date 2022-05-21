BOYS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 23, Minuteman 5: With three goals and an assist in just a quarter-and-a-half of action, senior attackman and captain David Egan became the first Essex Tech player to surpass 100 points in a season as the Hawks (13-3) breezed to victory. The North Shore's leading scorer now has 57 goals, 44 assists and 101 points with two regular season games, plus playoffs, to add to those totals.
Matthew Tavares had four goals and two assists to pace Essex Tech offensively, with Aidan Conley also scoring four goals to go with one assist. Timothy Tavares had a breakout game with two scores and four assists; Fisher Gadbois added two goals and two assists, and Jonathan Daley had two goals and one helper. Single scores came off the sticks of Dominic Tiberii (plus an assist), Joshua Heath, Wyatt Clopton (plus an assist), captain and defenseman Charlie Locke (plus an assist), Caden Selley (plus 2 assists) and Dominic Cieslik. Hadden Amico, P.J. Norton and Lucas Goulet each had one assist, and goalie Damian Biersteker finished with seven saves.
Hamilton-Wenham 15, Amesbury 3: Max Lockard earned the Generals' Player of the Game honors by scoring his first ever goal in the blowout victory. Every player who suited up for Hamilton-Wenham but one had at least one point.
Ipswich 8, Manchester Essex 5: Goaltender Ryan Orroth finished with 10 saves, including some huge ones in the fourth quarter, as the Tigers (7-8) won under the lights on the road. Henry Wright score four times for the winners, with Elliot Donovan adding two, Will Harrington a goal and an assist, and Aiden Arnold one tally.
BASEBALL
Georgetown 9, Essex Tech 2: Junior Medrano Deschene and freshman Cole Waterman delivered RBI for the Hawks (7-9) while senior Jacob Wells was on base three times via three walks. Junior Joey Bono had a strong defensive games in the outfield as well.
Masconomet 4, Lynn English 0: Jacob Shirley threw six scoreless innings as the Chieftains (9-8) won for the sixth time in their last seven games to take another step towards the state tournament. Chris O'Grady had three hits and scored a run from the leadoff spot, Brennan Johnston drove in a pair of runs and Logan Keune added a hit and scored twice.
Swampscott 15, Winthrop 3: Pierce Friedman struck out four in 2 1/3 innings and the bats came alive as the Big Blue (11-5) made it five straight wins. Jonah Cadorette led the offense with four RBI and three runs scored while Will Roddy had a pair of RBI and Connor Correnti added two hits with three runs scored. Matt Schreoder also threw 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief with three punchouts.
SOFTBALL
Essex Tech 17, Northeast 5: Needing just five innings to prevail via the mercy rule, the Hawks had a lot of contact hits that allowed them to put up bunches of runs. Mya Doucette returned from a broken cheek as the Designated Player, then went in to catch; Riley Michael has done a terrific job filling in behind the dish in her absence. Callie Hogan earned the win, striking out seven.
Peabody 17, Lynn Classical 3: The Tanners cruised to another victory under the lights at Breed.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Manchester Essex 1: The unbeaten Generals (17-0) got wins from Sky Jara (6-0, 6-0), Noami Provost (6-0, 6-1) and the teams of Nora Gamber/Brynn McKechnie (6-1, 6-0) and Lisette Leonard/Libby Collins (6-2, 6-7, 10-8). At third singles, Laynee Wilkins played great in a marathon defeat that went 7-6, 6-7, 9-11.
Masconomet 5, Marblehead 0: The Chieftains flexed their muscles to remain atop the NEC with a nearly spotless effort. Kendall Skulley won, 6-0, 6-0, as did Teagan Skulley and Charly Cooper. Chloe Ahern and Taylor Mastroglovianna swept second doubles 6-0, 6-0 and Shaylee Moreon and Maya Klink won at No. 1, 6-2, 6-2.
Swampscott 5, Salem 0: The Big Blue won every match in straight sets: Veronika Isagulyan (6-0, 6-0), Laine Foutes (6-0, 6-0), Victoria Quagrello (6-0, 6-0) and Franci Southan/Sydney Antoneli (6-1, 6-1) and Tessa Prendergast/Madison Diehl (6-0, 6-0).
Ipswich 5, Amesbury 0: The Tigers (6-7) won their fourth straight match thanks to singles victories from Anastasiya Kozak, Tess O'Flynn and Claire Buletza. Doubles wins came from Zoe Forni/Mackenzie Rokes and Beylin Curtis/Maggie McCormick.
BOYS TENNIS
Marblehead 4, Masconomet 1: Mike Garber (6-1, 6-1), Guillermo Jimenez-Herreria (7-6, 7-6) and the doubles teams of Jack Donovan/Dwight Foster (7-5, 7-6) and Etan Farfel/Jayden Janock (6-2, 6-4) were all victorious for the Magicians (now 11-6) in the team win.
For Masco (now 5-6), Mark Trull pulled out his team's lone win with a 6-4, 6-3 decision at third singles.
Swampscott 5, Salem 0: The Big Blue swept behind singles wins from Tate Greenfield, Colin Masucci and Sawyer Groothuis, as well as doubles triumphs from Tex Graff/Max Zeissig and James Dicker/Trevor Talebian.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Manchester Essex 7, Ipswich 5: The Tigers (8-6) saw their five game win streak broken despite an 11-save effort in goal from Ashton Flather. Halle Greenleaf won five draws while Estelle Gromko scored twice and Carolyn Bailey added a goal and an assist.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 10, St. John Fisher 1: The No. 16 ranked Gulls made their return to NCAA tournament play in loud fashion, battering St. John Fisher in the opening round. Gabe Van Emon struck out nine and allowed only three hits in eight excellent innings and Endicott's bats did the rest with Dylan Pacheco (3-for-5), Kyle Grabowski (2-for-5, triple), Matt McKinley (2-for-3) and Caleb Shpur (2-for-2) all having multi-hit days. The Gulls now face host SUNY Cortland on day two of the double-elimination regional on Saturday.