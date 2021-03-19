MEN'S BASKETBALL
Endicott 91, Curry 57: Matt McDevitt and Billy Arsenault both had 16 points and six rebounds as the Gulls (4-1) rolled to an easy road victory. Griffin Curtis dropped in 15 points off the bench and pulled down seven boards, while Louis Ellis added 11 and Lynn's Jalen Echevarria nine.
Nichols 100, Gordon 99 (2 OT): Despite a terrific effort from Garrett Sattazahn, who scored 35 points (with 7 three-pointers), six rebounds and five steals, the Scots were nipped in double overtime. Michael Makiej came off the bench to score 18 points and grab eight rebounds while teammate Parker Omslaer added a dozen points and nine caroms for Gordon (now 3-1).
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Endicott 56, Curry 46: Emily St. Thomas scored 13 points as the Gulls (3-2) pulled away down the homestretch for their third straight victory. Shannon Gilbert added 11 points and eight rebounds for the winners, who also got eight points, a dozen rebounds, five assists and three steals from Olivia Duncan.
Nichols 74, Gordon 60: The Scots dropped to 4-3 with the setback.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Endicott 3, Curry 1: Noah Strawn's first goal of the season, coming with 3:18 to play, snapped a 1-1 tie and sent the Gulls (2-0-0) to victory. Jake Simons sealed the win with an empty netter, while Connor Amsley scored earlier in the contest to backbone Conor O'Brien's 29-save performance in net.