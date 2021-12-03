WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 5, New England College 1: The Vikings (2-7) picked up their second win of the season in convincing fashion thanks to three goals from Carolyn Mahoney and two more from Alexis Thomas. MacKenzie Mallett dished out two assists while Abby Stafford and Isabella Perrotti each had one assist. Goalie Kaia Hollingsworth stopped 22 shots in the win.
Endicott 3, Curry 0: Courtney Sullivan scored twice to help the Gulls (8-2) earn the shutout win. Samantha Fantasia added a power play goal while Kellie Popkin (2), Madison Hentosh, Jenna Seibold, Quin Healy and Mackenzie Brown added assists.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tufts 78, Salem State 52: No Salem State player was able to reach double figures in the scoring department as the Vikings fell back to .500 at 4-4. Josiah Green and Connor Byrne led the way with eight points apiece in the loss.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Curry 2, Endicott 1: The Gulls (6-2-1) suffered just their second loss of the season after tying it up in the first period on a goal from Derek Contessa. Mitch Shaheen and Connor Amsley assisted Contessa's goal while goalie Conor O'Brien made 27 saves.