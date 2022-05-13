SOFTBALL
Essex Tech 4, Innovation 3: Trailing by three runs in the bottom of the sixth, the Hawks took the lead when Kateri Cutone singled, Zoe Kobus doubled her to third, Lily Zagoreos doubled them both home, stole third and raced home on the overthrow, Hailey Roach hit a double, took third on Ella Tucker's sacrifice ly and scored on Ari Barrows' RBI single. Calllie Hogan pitched well, finishing with five strikeouts before Sammi Chasse (1 2/3 innings, 2 K's) came on in relief to get the win.
Danvers 23, Swampscott 2: Goddard blasted a grand slam and also had an RBI double as the Falcons steamrolled their way to victory. The Blue-and-White scored 17 runs in the third inning, with Ahern (4-for-5 on the day), Kristina Yebba, Gray, Sadie Papamechail, and Ashley Clark all driving in runs during the frame. Coakley got the win, striking out eight in five innings while allowing just two hits.
Penguin Hall 9, Pingree 1: Marah Goldman and Lucy Caciarelli had hits for the Highlanders while Liv Robertson struck out nine batters.
BASEBALL
Beverly 10, Winthrop 0: Cooper Gavin was the stopper with five 1-hit innings to get Beverly (9-4) back in the win column. Logan Petrosino sparked the offense with a double, triple and three RBI while Sam Amrbruster drove in three and Bradley McCafferty had two hits. Noah Staffier added a hit and an RBI for the Panthers.
Groton 15, Pingree 5: The Highlanders (9-5) ran into a tough opponent but got some solid performances from Quinn Moses (two hits, RBI), Drew Botta (double), Jeff Arthur (RBI) and Max Jacobsen (RBI).
BOYS TENNIS
Swampscott 4, Beverly 1: Tate Greenfield (6-4, 6-4), Charles Schepens (6-1, 6-4), and Nick Custer (7-6 (7-3), 6-4) were all singles winners for the Big Blue, who improved to 5-1 in conference play. The second doubles team of Tex Graff and Maxim Zeissig also prevailed in three sets for Swampscott, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
Beverly's win came at first doubles from the tandem of Thomas Schoter and Pablo Perez, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).
Pentucket 4, Ipswich 1: River Smith and Cooper Bausum scored a win for the Tigers in doubles (6-1, 6-0). Sam Gregory also had a strong three-set match at third singles (3-6, 6-1, 5-7).
Gloucester 4, Danvers 1: The first doubles team of Jason Bisset and Darius Chung had a tremendous come from behind win for Danvers, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Rockport 1: On Senior Day, the Generals got wins at each of their top two singles slots as well as both doubles teams to stay unbeaten (14-0 overall, 9-0 Cape Ann League). Sky Jara (6-0, 6-0) and Naomi Provost (6-1, 6-0) rolled in singles action, while 6-0, 6-0 sweeps came in doubles from Nora Gamber and Brynn McKechnie, as well as Lisette Leonard and Libby Collins.
BOYS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 23, Nashoba 5: Bryan Swaczyk had five goals and five assists, Matthew Tavares finished with four goals and three assists, and David Egan added three tallies and four helpers as the Hawks (11-3 overall, 11-1 CAC) easily prevailed. Fisher Gadbois added five points, including two goals, while Dominic Tiberii and Chris Batten both had a pair of goals. Single goals came from Caden Selley, Dominic Cieslik, Ryan Colbert, Charlie Locke and P.J Norton, with Timothy Tavares, Armani Booth, Lucas Goulet and Norton all earning assists. Damian Biersteker grabbed another victory in net, making six saves.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Endicott 2, Penn St.-Berks 0: Maria Hanchuk fired a 1-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts to carry the Gulls (31-11) to an NCAA tournament victory for the third consecutive tournament. Chrissy Marotto doubled in the first run and scored the other on a single by Lauren Misiaszek and Endicott outhit their foes 8-1 with Keelin Spencer getting two and Misiaszek racking up three. The Gulls now face host Salisbury in the second game of the four-team, double elimination regional on Saturday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Salem State 10, Westfield State 9 (10 innings): Gloucester native E.J. Field hit a 2-run single in the tenth and Jack Boucher staved off an Owl rally as Salem State (23-18) kept its season alive in the MASCAC playoffs in dramatic fashion. Salem's Bobby Jellison earned the win in relief and added a hit while Traverse Briana homered, doubled and had three RBI. Field totaled three hits and Brahiam Ortega added three of his own.
The Vikings now play an elimination game Saturday morning and would need to win three straight to win the conference.
Endicott 14, Salve Regina 9: The Gulls (35-7) are one win away from the CCC title thanks to a wild win in which they scored 13 times in the middle innings. Leadoff man Joe Millar set the table with four hits while Nick Perkins and Dylan Pacheco had three RBI each and John Mulready drove in a pair while scoring three. Will Fox earned the win in relief and Chris Jenkins got the last two outs. Endicott plays Western New England Saturday and needs only one win in two games to punch an NCAA tournament ticket.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 5, Sarah Lawrence 0: For the fifth time in program history, the Gulls (14-7) won an NCAA tournament match thanks to a trio of early doubles wins by Olivia Berler/Olivia Martinelli (8-1) and Lejla Guster/Kaitlin Fitzgibbon (8-2) and Shelby Henry/Ashley Keaveney (8-3). Quick singles wins by Keaveney (6-0, 6-0) and Fitzgibbons (6-0, 6-0) sent Endicott to the second round, where they'll face No. 7 ranked MIT on Saturday.