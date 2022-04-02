BOYS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 18, Greater Lowell 4: David Egan and Benjamin 'Wyatt' Clopton -- the latter a converted defenseman turned attack -- each scored five goals and assisted on two other as the Hawks rolled to a season opening win.
Junior Bryan Swaczyk also had a monster game for the winners, scoring four times and adding five assists. Jonathan Daley finished with three goals and two assists; Dominic Tiberii had two goals and three helpers; and Armani Booth had one assist. Damian Biersteker finished with seven saves in net while freshman defenseman Lucas Goulet was a standout in his first varsity game.
Pingree 17, Proctor 5: Sean Stevens netted three goals and assisted on two others and teammate Riley McClure also tallied three times to propel the Highlanders (2-1) to an easy win at home.
Bodie Cannata and Dylan Feeks each finished with two goals and three assists; Jack Savoie had two goals and two assists; and Quinn Donovan also ripped the twine twice. Jack Feeks (2 assists), Charlie Faldi and Ryan Kavanaugh (assist) were the other goal scorers for Pingree (now 2-1), while Mekhi Taylor added two assists. Freshman Max Becker made 12 saves to pick up the win in net.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 16, Greater Lowell 8: Junior captain and midfielder Maddie McDonald erupted for eight goals and assisted on three others as the Hawks went on the road and doubled up their hosts in a season opening triumph.
Junior attack Katie Comeau also had a big day for the winners with two goals and six assists. Senior attack Libby Heath, another Essex Tech captain, finished with three goals and one helper.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Framingham State 17, Salem State 2: Suzanne Stefanik and Madelynn Plourde had goals for the Vikings (2-5), who fell behind by 10 goals after one quarter and could never get back within striking distance. Jenna Wells added an assist for the locals.