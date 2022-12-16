GIRLS BASKETBALL
Essex Tech 45, Whittier 40 (OT): Janelle Dalton made a key driving lay-up to give the Hawks (1-2) the lead for good in overtime and Bryanna Grant had a tremendous game with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Nicole Mwaura added nine while Molly McLeod chipped in with eight.
Bishop Fenwick 55, Archbishop Williams 38: Junior captain Cecilia Kay had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and freshman Caitlin Boyle scored 16 with six boards to deliver the Crusaders (1-1) their first win. Fellow ninth graders Celia Nielson (five points, four assists, four steals) and Anna Fertonani (six points, three assists, three steals) also had strong all-around games.
Thayer 56, Pingree 51: Sam Jones (21 points) had a strong outing for Pingree in the first round of the Holiday Tournament at home where the bout was tied in the final minutes. Bella Vaz also played well with 16 points.
Hamilton-Wenham 33, Lynnfield 28: Gaby Campbell scored 14 and the Generals had a dominant defensive first half, leading 14-4 after one and 18-8 at the break. Sophomore Sasha Makogonov (eight points) hit some key free throws late and senior captain Abby Simon did as well.
Salem Academy 58, Pioneer II 14: Cindy Shehu scored 23 and the Navs (4-0) remained unbeaten with a convincing triumph. Kianny Mirabel Nunez added 16 while Cristal Pujols scored eight and Jayden Starr and Karleni Ortiz had key contributions.
Swampscott 33, Gloucester 23: Junior Victoria Quagrello had 10 points with five steals and two assists and the Big Blue (1-1) played suffocating defense in the home win. Senior Lilian Gosselin ripped down a dozen rebounds and junior Jess Ford had six points and eight boards.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Salem Academy 83, Pioneer II 45: Jorbert Peralta, Angel Santiago and Jordan Maxson all scored in double figures to help the Navs improve to 3-1. Jostine Nunez, Manuel Vasquez, Marvin Young, Radley Valsote also chipped in their first points of the season.
Archbishop Williams 79, Bishop Fenwick 61: The Crusaders were led by James Meklis's 18 points and freshman Jake Bellancini's 16 points in defeat. Nathan Alder added eight points and eight rebounds.
Beverly 62, Peabody 61: The Panthers (1-1) hung on for a tight road win behind 25 points from Dylan Crowley. Ryder Frost added a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds.
For Peabody (1-1), which by five at halftime and by two after three (48-46), AJ Forte continued his strong start to the season, scoring 27 points to lead the way. Danny Barrett added 13 points, Raphel Laurent had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists, and Shea Lynch chipped in seven points and seven boards.
SWIMMING
Malden 84, Bishop Fenwick 77: The Tornadoes' depth and larger roster made the difference in the meet score while Fenwick had some outstanding performances by senior captain Hannah English (200 free, 2:17.81), senior captain Audrey Waldinger (100 fly, 1:04.36; 100 back, 1:05.26), freshman Caroline Blatchford (200-IM, 2:24.06; 500 free, 5:42.19) and sophomore Hannah Ryan (100 breast, 1:17.19).
BOYS HOCKEY
New Hampton 4, Pingree 2: The Highlanders were doubled up in Christmas tournament action with the goals scored by Nicholas Moulison and Max Guertin.
BOYS TRACK
Eagles win two: St. John's downed Malden Catholic and Brockton on Friday night at the New Balance Track with a number of impressive performances. Drew McStay cleared 6-foot-5 in the high jump, Chris McDonough won the dash and the long jump, Dylan Aliberti won the hurdles and Finn Bonner led a sweep of the 2-mile among other highlights.