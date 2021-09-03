GOLF
Rockport 126, Essex Tech 98: The Hawks got 26 points from sophomore Aidan Gray, who shot four over par on the day, but it wasn't enough in the season opening setback. Fellow classmate Fisher Gadbios added 20 points in the setback.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
MIT 3, Gordon 0: The Fighting Scots dropped their season opener, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 despite eight kills and two aces from Valerie Nilan. Kate Howe tallied a team-best 15 assists, while Hayley Robinson had 12 kills.
MEN'S SOCCER
Endicott 1, Saint Joseph's 1 (2 OT): Ryan Archer scored in the 67th minute on a one-timer off of a corner kick by Joe Mepham to help the Gulls earn the draw in their season opener. Kyle Rosa stopped eight shots in net to help preserve the tie.
Wheaton 2, Gordon 0: The Scots were shut out in their second game of the season to fall to 1-1. Gordon had four corner kicks in the second half alone and seven total shots in the setback.