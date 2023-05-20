BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Essex Tech 3, Greater Lawrence 0: Senior outside hitters Miles Brown and Ryan Cole both had 10 kills on the night as the Hawks (now 10-5) qualified for the postseason for the first time in four years thanks to a 25-13, 25-19, 25-19 victory.
Senior Ryan Lovasco, an opposite hitter, added nine kills for Essex Tech, with senior defensive specialist Collin O'Reilly having an excellent all-around defensive showing.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Essex Tech's Abbatessa breaks school record: At the Vocational School Championships, Essex Tech's Maci Abbatessa broke the school record in the shot put at 34 feet 8 1/2 inches to finish first in the event. In doing so, she automatically qualified for the upcoming Division 4 state championships. Abbatessa has now set Essex Tech records in the winter shot put (33 feet 2 inches), spring shot put, and discus (94 feet 11 inches) this school year.
BASEBALL
Danvers 8, Beverly 7: The Falcons exploded for six runs in the sixth inning with an RBI single by Evan Currie giving them the lead. Tyler O'Neill threw the final two innings to earn a second straight relief win to qualify Danvers (10-7) for the postseason. O'Neill had three hits and four RBI on the day, Mike Moroney added two hits and one RBI and Jakob Hamel and Bryce Clark also knocked home runs.
For Beverly (13-5), which fell into a first-place tie with Masconomet in the NEC Dunn, Logan Petrosino went 3-for-3 while Devin Koloski, Noah Staffier and Casey McGrath had two hits each.
Swampscott 8, Saugus 3: Sophomore Nick Berube struck out eight over five inning to help the Big Blue earn their third win of the season. Berube helped his own cause with two hits and a run scored and Jamison Ford pitched six perfect outs with four punchouts to pick up a save. Jason Bouffard had four hits and three RBI and Sam Nadworny and Chase Groothuis added two his each.
Wellesley 7, Bishop Fenwick 3: The Crusaders (14-5) ended a long week in a non-league setback. Marco Carrillo threw well with four innings of relief work while offensively Costa Beechin had a double a scored twice and Nick Villano and Cormac Heney recorded RBI.
Greater Lowell 4, Essex Tech 1: Senior Harry Lynch went five innings and fanned four batters but the Hawks (9-9) ran into some tough luck with the Gryphons making highlight reel catches to put out fires throughout the game. Shawn O'Keefe, a senior, also had a good outing for Essex Tech.
Salem 6, Winthrop 1: Jack Doyle struck out six over four shutout innings and helped his own cause with a 2-run singles as the Witches improved to 14-3. Corey Grimes added a 2-run single as well, Julian Ortiz tripled home a run and Rocco Ryan added a double with two runs scored.
SOFTBALL
Masconomet 9, Danvers 6: Senior outfielder Kylie Dumont went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in to send the Chieftains to victory. Amber Goudreau, also a senior, won the game on the hill and also went 3-for-5 offensively with two RBI.
Marblehead 12, Swampscott 1: On a day where seniors Anna Bobowski of Marblehead and Meghan Baker of Swampscott were honored, the host Magicians saw Ruby Calienes throw a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts while also going 2-for-4 at the plate in their victory. Freshman Isabel Mortensen (3-for-4), Sophia Hallisey (2-for-4), Eva Walton (2-for-4), and Tessa Andriano, who returned from several games off due to an ankle injury and smashed a two-run double while also making a terrific catch in foul territory, all helped lead MHS.
BOYS LACROSSE
Manchester Essex 7, Ipswich 5: Despite 14 saves from Ryan Orroth in net, the Tigers (7-4) were never able to get into an offensive rhythm in falling on their home turf. Eliot Donovan paced the offense with four goals, with Jayson Clapp also scoring and Will Harrington adding two assists.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bishop Fenwick wins two matches: Sweeping both Salem and Arlington Catholic by 5-0 scores at home, the Crusaders improved to 12-0 on the season. Nora Elenbaas, Madelyn Leary, Aoife DeClercq, and Liz Champagne all had victories in both matches, while Callie Reed added a win over AC. Others who picked up victories against Salem included Gwen Schroeder, Lacey Murphy, and Ari Summa.
Swampscott 3, Beverly 2: The Big Blue improved to 8-6 as Veronika Isagulyan won at first singles (6-4, 6-1), Laine Foutes did so at second singles (6-1, 6-2) and the first doubles team of Anna Ratner and Victoria Quagrello took home a 6-3, 6-4 decision.
Third singles player Emily Jeremiq (7-6, 6-3) and Ella McAleer & Schumria in doubles (7-6, 6-0) had the wins for Beverly.
Danvers 5, Winthrop 0: The Falcons cruised as Madison Savage (6-3, 6-1) and Sophie Sanidas (6-0 6-0) won at first and second singles, respectively while Cali Coffin pulled off a three-set triumph (6-3, 2-6, 10-6). Completing the sweep were the tandems of Ava Nadeau/Josie Vogel (6-2, 6-0) and Kelly Huynh/Raina Langalis (10-2 pro set).
Peabody 5, Saugus 0: Five straight set victories pushed the Tanners (6-5) over the .500 mark on the season. Singles wins came from Jessica Chau (6-3 6-1), Valentina Goga (6-1 6-0), and Yasmine Giacalone (6-0, 6-0), while the doubles teams of Jesica Demiri and Vanessa Kolani (6-3, 6-0), as well as Eftyghia Kourtelidis and Argiro Psyhogios (6-1, 6-1) also prevailed.
North Reading 4, Ipswich 1: On Senior Day, the Tigers got their lone win of the afternoon from 12th graders Maggie McCormick and Hannah Gibley in a third set tiebreaker, 4-6, 7-5, 11-9.
BOYS TENNIS
Swampscott 4, Beverly 1: Nick Custer and Trevor Talebian won their match at first doubles, 6-1, 6-2, as did Julian Flacke and Tex Graff at second doubles, 6-4, 6-4, to lead the Big Blue (now 8-4) to victory. Charles Schepens (6-3, 6-4) and Sam Schepens (6-4, 6-4) won at the first two singles spots as well.
Ryan Dunleavy had the lone win for Beverly, rolling to a 6-1, 6-0 decision at third singles.
Brookline 5, Marblehead 0: The Magicians fell to 12-3 on the season with the road loss. Mike Garber and Etan Farfel had solid showings for MHS in first and third singles, respectively.
North Reading 4, Ipswich 1: A.J. Schooner and River Smith, the second doubles team for the Tigers, picked up their squad's lone win with a 6-1, 7-6 decision.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Endicott falls at MIT Regional: The Gulls saw their season end in the NCAA Division 3 tournament at the MIT Regional with a pair of Friday setbacks, 4-3 to the hosts and 7-6 to Simmons in the nightcap. Highlighting the day for Endicott was Lauren Misiaszek becoming Endicott's all-time career hits leader with 190. Endicott's season finishes at 36-9.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Bridgewater State 4, Endicott 2: The top seeded and nationally ranked Gulls (39-7) were stunned by the host Bears in the opening round of the NCAA Division 3 double-elimination regionals. Both of Endicott's runs came in the third inning when Dylan Pacheco scored on an infield error and Joseph Millar's RBI single plated John Mulready. Gabe Van Emon took his first loss in nine decisions this spring, pitching 6 1/3 innings and allowing seven hits, four runs (2 earned) and two walks with nine strikeouts. Endicott will now play Saturday morning against Middlebury (8:30 a.m.) in an elimination game.
Ipswich native Cam James had a big day for Bridgewater State (33-11) by delivering an RBI double in the first inning, then scoring to give the Bears at 2-0 lead. In the top of the seventh, James produced an RBI single to snap at 2-2 tie and stole a base in the same frame.