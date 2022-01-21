BOYS TRACK
Falcons place 7th: Out of 35 teams in the MSTCA Division 3 state relays at Reggie Lewis Center, Danvers won several medals and placed seventh. Mekonnen Eon, Colin Kelter, Luke Llewellyn and Kevin Rogers set a new school record in the distance medley (1200-400-800-1600) in 11:00 to grab second place. Shot putters Mike Leon, Aidan Drislane and Paul Canning had a combined distance for fourth place and the 4x50-yard srelay of Aidan Smith, Kelter, Owen Gasinowski and Dan Huynh clocked 23.34 seconds for third overall.
In other local action, Marblehead's high jumpers were second overall.
Chieftains grab two medals: At the D3 MSTCA state relays, Masconomet took home two bronze medals. The 4x800 squad of Nate Collins, Tim McGinley, Nolan Dickinson and James Toleos came in third in 8:33.97 while the 4x400 squad of Toleos, McGinley, Noah Demers and Collins clocked 3:42.07, also good for third overall.
GIRLS TRACK
Falcons shine: Danvers High's distance medley of Courtney Hinchion (1200), Arianna Bezanson (400), Katie Walfield (800) and Emma Eagan (1600) clocked 13:36.97 for fourth overall at the D3 MSTCA state relays. Bezanson, Hinchion and Walfield teamed with Mikayla Shaffaval for sixth in the 4x400 with a nice time of 4:29.50 while shot putters Cali Abbatessa, Ava Gray and Kathryn Kelter combined for 10th place. The 4x200 of Chloe Hertifan, Krysta Zamejtis, Sadie Bucco and Bobbi Serino also ran welll.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop Fenwick 55, Cathedral 54 (OT): The Crusaders (7-3) went the extra mile to earn another CCL win led by captain Olivia Found's 18 points, five assists and five swipes. Sophomore Cecilia Kay added 17 points with 14 rebounds while captain Nasha Arnold and sophomore Ella Andrews scored nine each and combined for 16 rebounds.
Concord Academy 35, Covenant Christian 30: Senior Abby Baird had a great game for the Cougars with 19 points while sophomore Liza Minogue contributed with nine and took a momentum swinging charge to help spark CCA to one of its best game of the season so far.
Masconomet 60, Salem 40: Krystal Zepaj had a super shooting night, canning six 3-pointers to score 27 points and held the Chieftains (6-3) shake off the pesky Witches. Kaleigh Monagle scored 13 and Taylor Bovardi added 11 for Masco while Yamilette Guerrero was sensational for Salem with 24 points.
Peabody 48, Winthrop 27: Senior Emma Bloom had a season-high 21 points wit eight rebounds to help the Tanners improve to 9-1. Logan Lomasney was a force on the glass with 17 rebounds to go with her seven points and Gina Terrazano, Abby Bettencourt, Janelle Baetzel and Bo Bettencourt played well in the balanced team effort.
Swampscott 43, Danvers 29: Senior Sophie DiGrande had a game-high 13 points to go with six assists to help the Big Blue improve to 6-2. Senior Maddie Hudson added 11 points and classmate Chloe Rakauskas chipped in with nine points and eight rebounds. For the Falcons (4-6), Reese Pszenny had seven points and Kristina Yebba added five with six rebounds.
Beverly 62, Gloucester 24: A season-best 11 different Beverly players scored led by Abby Ruggieri's 14 points and 15 rebounds. Nikki Erricola was excellent all-around with eight points, four steals and five assists and freshman Anna Michaud scored four with seven boards.
Saugus 30, Marblehead 28: The Magicians fell in a close matchup at home.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. John's Prep 69, Catholic Memorial 58: The Eagles (2-4) picked up a much needed win thanks to 18 points from Kyle Webster and 16 from Mike O'Brien. Jacob Mercedes also reached double figures with 12.
Covenant Christian 62, Newman 32: The Cougars bounced back from one of their few losses by holding visiting Newman to eight points after halftime. Daniel Chewning, a Beverly native, led a balanced offensive effort with 21 points.
Swampscott 73, Danvers 56: Trailing by 3 (38-35) at the break, the Big Blue use a big second half to run away from the Falcons on the road. Cam O'Brien led the charge with 23 points, Evan Roth had 18 and Ryan Ward and Liam Wales each scored 11.
Peabody 61, Winthrop 42: Anthony Forte scored 18 points while Colin Berube had 16 to help the Tanners improve to 7-3 on the season. Danny Barrett added seven points and had a great all around game in the win.
Ipswich 73, Rockport 51: The Tigers doubled up Rockport (50-25) in the first half en route to the convincing win. Ray Cuevas scored a team-high 16 points to lead a balanced attack that saw 10 different players score. Evan Stein aslo reached double figures with 13 points.
Cathedral 64, Bishop Fenwick 57: The Crusaders dipped to 5-4 on the season despite a great game from Robert Greener off the bench.
Beverly 92, Gloucester 47: The Panthers (10-0) continued their torrid scoring pace as they outran the Fishermen to remain unbeaten. Rook Landman erupted for a career-high 26 points in the win.
GYMNASTICS
Bishop Fenwick 126,95, Peabody 82.05: Senior captain Bella Vasquez posted her best vault of the season so far for Peabody while junior Filip Piechowiak notched an 8.3 on floor. Senior captain Victoria Cheffro also scored well on floor exercises.
Beverly 133.05, Hamilton-Wenham 131.55: The Panthers won a close meet led by Keegan Richardson's outstanding 9.4 on vault. Sydney Spencer was second all-around (34.0) topped the beam (8.4) and scored 8.6 on vault while splitting first on floor with Richardson with 9.0 each. H-W's Georgia Greaves was first all-around with a 35.0 including a 9.1 on bars and 8.9 on floor while Norah Keys was third all-around at 32.05.
BOYS HOCKEY
Berwick 6, Pingree 3: Cody Plaza had a goal and an assist and Mike Kavanaugh and Max Becker also scored but the Highlanders got doubled up in a Holt League contest. Maxim Kirianov handed out a pair of assists with single helpers notched by Bryce Bedard, Max Guertin and Tom Tavenner.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
UMass Boston 7, Salem State 3: Abby Stafford's power play goal had it 1-1 after the first period but the Beacons took control from there. Stafford had two goals on the night, Tea Miles scored unassisted and three Viking goalies combined for 48 saves.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 7, Wentworth 0: The No. 12 ranked Gulls (12-3-1) had no trouble winning their fourth straight. Zach Mazur had two goals and two assists to lead the onslaught, Connor Amsley had a pair of goals, John Serafin had a goal and an assist and Jeremy Gabriele and Drew Lorinchak added single tallies. Goalie Connor O'Brien made 17 saves for his third shutout of the season.