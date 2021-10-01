GIRLS SOCCER
Bishop Fenwick 1, Bishop Feehan 0: Senior captain Claudia Keith was immense and the unbeaten Crusaders (4-0-3) knocked off the No. 4 ranked team in the country (and No. 1 in New England) in this week's United Soccer Coaches Association poll. Ally Mitchell's first half goal assisted by McKenna Gilligan stood up as Fenwick beat the only team that's beaten them in the last two years with a great defense effort.
"Claudia was the the best player on the field," coach Steve Flaherty said. "It was probably the best game I've seen her play in a Fenwick uniform."
Amy Hatfield and Gilligan were excellent at center back, Sam Sharp and McKenna Leamen were great outside and Ella Morgan, Bella DelVecchio and Keira Morgan shone in the midfield.
Swampscott 3, Manchester Essex 0: Lilian Gosselin earned her fifth shutout in the six games and the Big Blue improved to 3-2-2. Sophie DiGrande had a goal and an assist, Priya Cooper handed out two helpers and Laine Foutes and Abby Eichler also scored.
Gloucester 5, Salem 1: Mei Li Hannig came through with the goal for the Witches, who got a solid defensive effort from Sydney Agno.
Pingree 10, Bancroft 0: Freshman Allie Donovan netted her first career hat trick and the Highlanders improved to 4-1-1. Lucca Kloman scored twice, Maddie Landers, Lexi Garcia and Catherine Watrous each had a goal and an assist. Keeper Erin Baressi also scored and shared the shutout with Maggie Warner.
BOYS SOCCER
Essex Tech 4, St. Mary's 3: Ryan Lovasco had two goals before four minutes had ticked off the clock, one of which came off a nice feed from Gabe Mota, as the Hawks (8-0-1) remained unbeaten. Mateus Lima scored the next two ET goals, one from Lovasco and the other from a long throw from Josh Berube. Gavin Russell was terrific in net and stopped a PK in the second half to preserve the win.
Ipswich 6, Greater Lawrence 0: Thatch Phypers, Brian Milano, Tyler Rafferty, Darwin Ramirez, Alex Barlow and Beckett Davoe each scored to propel the Tigers to victory. Spencer Johnson had three assists while Milano, Rafferty and Barlow each had one in the win.
Masconomet 3, Beverly 2: In an extremely competitive tilt, the Chieftains (9-0) squeezed out their second win this week over their new NEC rivals. Masco goals went to James Toleos, Nate Collins and Sam Brockelman, as the squad took a 1-0 halftime lead and scored two unanswered goals in the second half to come back from a 2-1 deficit for the win. Masco's final goal came at the 75 minute mark. Toleos had two assists while Brockelman had the other. The Chieftains also got outstanding defensive play from Ross O'Brien and Steve Ralph, as well as Zack Peterson and Eion O'Brien. Jason Karas and Brennan Johnston gave offensive threats all game.
For Beverly, Teo Berbic had both goals on assists from Nick Braganca and Trevor Gilligan. The Panthers nearly scored the equalizer late in action, but the goal was called back on a close offsides call.
Danvers 1, Peabody 0: For Peabody, Kyle Lobao, Nick Soper and Michael Balke all played well in the tight loss.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Mary's Lynn 3, Salem 0: The Witches fell 26-28, 24-26, 23-25 in three close, well played sets. Outside hitter Amayah McConney led Salem with six kills and Autumn Cook anchored the defense with eight digs.
Ipswich 3, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The Tigers (8-1) got double digit kills from Grace Sorensen and Ella Stein to win 25-11, 25-18, 25-20. Kendra Brown paced the offense with a dozen assists.
Peabody 3, Medford 1: Abby Bettencourt had an incredible 37 assists with four kills and three blocks to help the Tanners (5-3) top the Mustangs 25-13, 21-25, 25-16, 25-9. Sarah Broughton and Isabel Bettencourt had 11 kills each, Ally Flewelling had eight kills and Kristina Cardello added 19 digs. Lauryn Mendoca also chipped in with five kills.
Masconomet 3, Newburyport 0: Sophie LeMay had eight kills and six digs to help the Chieftains improve to 4-5 with a 25-19, 25-12, 25-23 sweep. Vanessa Latam totaled 16 assists for the Chieftains and added eight serving aces.
GOLF
Gloucester 37, Marblehead 35: Matt Weed had the top round for Marblehead (6-4) with a 34. Charlie Gernier and Jacob Hershfield also shot 35's for the Magicians with Jack Sontz also winning his match.
Ipswich 96, Georgetown 72: Seniors Jack Vanderbilt and Evan Stein both had 19 to lead a balanced attack for the Tigers, now 5-5.
Essex Tech 165, Rockport 161: The Hawks got some great overall play in a tight win, led by Luke Thibodeau's 34 points, Aidan Gray's 33 and Dave Egan and Ryan Colbert's 26 apiece.
Swampscott 38.5, Salem 33.5: The Big Blue (5-3) picked up their second straight down-to-the-wire victory thanks to a number of match play wins. Lou Spellios won 5-4, Nate Maercklein won 6-3, Dakoda Langervain won 5-4 and Jackson Bartram was victorious 6.5-2.5.
For Salem, Jon Wasserman won his bout 5.5-3.5, as did Owen Warner Streff (5-4) and Jayren Romero (5-4).
FIELD HOCKEY
Swampscott 4, Gloucester 0: The Big Blue (6-2-1) got two goals from Sydney Marshall and individual tallies from Olivia Baran and Meg O'Brien en route to the shut out win. Isabella Modica added two assists while Coco Clopton and Brooke Waters each had one. Chloe Rakauskas and Gabby Hause shared the shut out with one save apiece. Defensively, Nicollete Fraser and Paige Quagarello each played well.
Marblehead 3, Peabody 0: Jane O'Neil scored twice while Peighton Ridge had the other to help the Magicians to victory. Assists went to Grace MacLean and Lillie Salisbury, while Hailey Baker made one save in net for the clean slate.
Danvers 4, Beverly 0: Grace Brinkley netted a pair of goals and Megan McGinnity (3 saves) earned her eighth shutout of the season as the Falcons (now 8-1) kept rolling. Katherine Purcell & Sadie Papamechail also notched goals for Danvers, with Malana Amoy & Abby Sher also starring.
Masconomet 8, Peabody 0: The Chieftains got two more goals from junior midfielder Maggie Sturgis, giving her 22 on the season, to easily improve to 6-0-1. Ava Tello also had two goals for the victors while Aly Baker and Lily Conway both had a goal and two assists. Kaleigh Monagle added one goal and an assist while Julia Graves and Sophie Doumas also scored.
North Reading 3, Hamilton-Wenham 1: A goal that was called back late in the fourth quarter proved detrimental to the Generals as North Reading produced a pair of late tallies to earn the win. Brynn McKechnie had the goal for Hamilton-Wenham off one of its 10 corners, with Sofie Zerilli assisting.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Colby Sawyer 0: Amanda Gilbert had eight kills and five digs to help the Gulls improve to 9-3 with a clean sweep. Riley Donahue also had eight kills and played a strong defensive game with 10 digs.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Salem State 4, UMass Dartmouth 0: The Masons took care of everything for Salem State with Mikayla and Melanie each scoring two unassisted goals in the win. Kelli McCarthy faced six shots and stopped them all as the Vikings moved to 5-4.
MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Wentworth 8, Salem State 1: Andrew Muttiah earned the point for Salem State with a straight set win at first singles.