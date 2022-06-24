LEGION BASEBALL

Beverly/Salem 12, Lynn 2: Sam Armbruster went 4-for-4 with a home run and Nick Freni also hit one out of the park as Post 331 improved to 4-2. Anthony Mastrianni earned the win on the hill and Bradley McCaffery also pitched well in relief.

 

NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL 

Winnipesaukee Muskrats 7, North Shore Navigators 3: The Navs fell to 3-13 on the season despite a 2-for-4 performance from Connor Bertsch. Timmy Kenney, Tyler McDonald, Peyton Heisner and Patrick Bradley-Cooney all pitched well in relief in the loss. 

NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE

Northeast 6, Swampscott 1: The Tides rolled Swampscott in the first half of a doubleheader Friday night. 

Beverly 20, North Shore 0: The Recs exploded offensively in a big shut out win over the North Shore Freedom. 

 

