LEGION BASEBALL
Beverly/Salem 12, Lynn 2: Sam Armbruster went 4-for-4 with a home run and Nick Freni also hit one out of the park as Post 331 improved to 4-2. Anthony Mastrianni earned the win on the hill and Bradley McCaffery also pitched well in relief.
NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Winnipesaukee Muskrats 7, North Shore Navigators 3: The Navs fell to 3-13 on the season despite a 2-for-4 performance from Connor Bertsch. Timmy Kenney, Tyler McDonald, Peyton Heisner and Patrick Bradley-Cooney all pitched well in relief in the loss.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Northeast 6, Swampscott 1: The Tides rolled Swampscott in the first half of a doubleheader Friday night.
Beverly 20, North Shore 0: The Recs exploded offensively in a big shut out win over the North Shore Freedom.