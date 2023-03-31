LACROSSE
Beverly 11, Melrose 10 (OT): Trailing 4-0 early, the Panthers roared back and secured a big road win in their season opener when freshman Matthew Maloblocki scored his third goal of the game in the extra session.
Colby Vaccaro made 18 saves to earn the win between the pipes, and James Silva had 15 faceoff wins and 10 ground balls. Mason Simpson also had a huge game with four goals and three assists for Beverly, with freshman Will Burgess (2), Gavin Lawrence, and Jonathan Mezza also scoring. Assists were credited to Talan Rafter, Aidan Sullivan, and John Maloblocki.
Pingree 12, Roxbury Latin 1: The Highlanders breezed to an opening day win behind four goals and two assists from Sean Stevens and three more snipes from Riley McClure. Bodie Cannata added two goals and one assist; Mekhi Taylor also had two goals; Dylan Feeks added a solo tally; Quinn Donovan had one assist; Colin McLoy won 12 of 16 faceoffs; and Max Becker earned the win in net with 11 saves.
Lynnfield 7, Masconomet 4: Despite a goal and two assists from Owen McNally and 14 saves from goaltender Colin Dillon, the Chieftains fell in their season opener. Cooper Easley and Mike Rossi both added a goal and an assist for Masconomet, which also got a goal from John Miga.
BASEBALL
Salem Academy 16, Chelsea 3: Danny Silk earned the win on the hill and the Navs (1-1) blew out the Devils for victory number one of the spring. Emilio Sanchez and Keegan LeClare had two hits each to lead a balanced offensive attack.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Worcester State 6, Salem State 3: The Vikings (2-11) fell behind 6-0 and saw their late rally fall short. Brahaim Ortega's 2-run double in the seventh got the bats going for Salem State while Jake Boucher also drove home a run and Chris Simone doubled.