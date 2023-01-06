BOYS BASKETBALL
Beverly 77, Masconomet 53: The Panthers (4-3) took a 35-24 lead into the half before running away with it down the stretch behind 32 points and 18 rebounds from Ryder Frost. Noe Diaz and Dylan Crowley each added 16 points while Joey Parsons had nine.
For Masco (4-4), Matt Richardson scored 14 points while Will Mitchell (11 points) and Jimmy Farrell (10) also reached double figures.
Ipswich 66, Hamilton-Wenham 58: The Tigers (1-5) built an eight-point advantage and never looked back en route to their first win of the season. Max Chesley led the way with 16 points including four triples, while Toby Adams had 14 points with four 3-pointers as well. Nick Deleon (12 points) added some great minutes off the bench and Isaiah Gonzalez (8 points) was stellar defensively.
Swampscott 60, Danvers 46: The Big Blue improved to 3-3 behind 26 points from guard Liam Wales. Max Brodsky and Riad Benagour each added 12 points with the latter coming up with a number of blocks and strong defense overall.
Essex Tech 63, Mystic Valley 55: Colin Holden and Shawn O'Keefe both had monster double-doubles with matching 21-point, 15-rebound performances to propel the Hawks to victory. O'Keefe scored 17 of those points in the second half and Essex Tech canned 10 triples as a team.
Cardinal Spellman 61, Bishop Fenwick 44: The Crusaders dipped to 1-8 despite 12 points apiece from James Meklis and Nate Allder. Freshman Jake Bellacini added eight points in the setback.
St. John's Shrewsbury 60, St. John's Prep 43: The Eagles fell to 0-6 with a home setback Friday night.
Covenant Christian 44, Cambridge School of Weston 42: The Cougars improved to 5-0, coming back from a 14-point second half deficit. Anthony Reis scored with nine seconds left to give Covenant its first lead since early in the first half. Sophomore Bennett Plosker led all scorers with 25 points while Reis chipped in 12. Evan Ray, Theo Ostrowski and Solomon Ngethe also contributed in the win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peabody 66, Salem 22: The Tanners remained unbeaten at 5-0 thanks to 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists from Logan Lomasney. Taylor Bettencourt added 12 points, six assists and four steals, Abby Bettencourt had 12 points and five boards and Maia Davis chipped in nine points. Lauryn Mendonca, Jess Stead, Alli Bettencourt and Isabel Bettencourt were other standouts in the win.
Essex Tech 42, Shawsheen Tech 37: The Hawks improved to 3-3 behind sophomore Thais Dos Santos' 16 points and five rebounds in her first career start. Bryanna Grant added 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks while Emma Dorgan had seven points.
Ipswich 43, Marblehead 34: The Tigers moved to 3-3 on the year thanks to a balanced scoring attack. Izzie Wetter and Lucy Donahue led the charge with 10 points each, while Hazel Hoog (9 points) and Ella Stein (8) also played well.
Masconomet 46, Beverly 29: Mia Theberge had a dozen points to help the Chieftains earn their second straight win. Angie Lalikos added five with nine rebounds and Taylor Bovardi scored five with seven steals.
For Beverly (3-4), Lauren Caley had nine points and four rebounds, Maddy Young had a great all around game with five points and four rebounds, and Emma Mueller was great off the bench with four points and four boards.
Covenant Christian 49, International School of Boston 21: Liza Minogue led all scorers with 22 points while Stella Leras contributed 10 in the Cougars (6-2) win. Larissa Sabatino added a great defensive effort.
Bishop Fenwick 58, Cardinal Spellman 29: The Crusaders (5-3) rolled behind junior captain Cecilia Kay's 21 points, 13 rebounds, eight blocks and three assists. Junior Kate McPhail added eight points and nine rebounds while senior captain Erica Lendall had eight points and five assists.
BOYS HOCKEY
Pingree 3, Wilbraham & Monson 2: Down in Connecticut, the Highlanders (6-4-1) got third period goals from Joe Gaffney and captain Max Kavanaugh to prevail in their first game after the holiday break. Max Trudel and Max Kirianov assisted on both tallies, while Max Guertin lit the lamp earlier in the contest (assisted by Collin Rowe and Kavanagh).