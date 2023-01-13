GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 36, Amesbury 35: The Generals finished the night on an 8-2 run and got a late steal and transition layup by Abby Simon to take the lead for good. Annie Moynihan had eight points to lead the scoring while Sadie Gamber scored seven and Gaby Campbell and Sasha Makagonov had six each. Leah Coffey had an outstanding defensive game and Hannah Ciriello, Maren Cassidy, Kate Cassidy and Gabriella Jewett contributed mightily.
Ipswich 56, Rockport 9: Lucy Donahue led way with 22 points as the Tigers improved to 3-4. Autumn Foley had a nice showing off the bench for Ipswich and scored eight.
Greater Lowell 49, Essex Tech 30: Bryanna Grant had a big night down low with 12 points and 15 rebounds but the Hawks dipped to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in league play. Thais Dos Santos scored six points and had seven rebounds and Nicole Mwaura chipped in with seven points.
Gloucester 40, Beverly 36: Lauren Caley had 11 points, six rebounds and three steals and the Panthers (3-6) lost a close one on the road. Abby Ruggieri had 10 points with six rebounds and Nikki Erricola added five points with eight boards.
Danvers 51, Salem 32: Resse Holland had a career-best double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds to help the Falcons outlast the Witches. Ellie Anderson had 10 points with four assists while Kaylee Marsello had eight points with four boards and Andrea Gaudino netted her first four varsity points.
Peabody 96, Winthrop 52: A complete team effort saw the unbeaten Tanners (7-0) post one of the best offensive games in program history. Junior Logan Lomasney's 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists were the high mark while senior Taylor Bettencourt had 13 points, 10 assists and six swipes. Junior Abby Bettencourt had 15 with five assists, sophomore Ally Bettencourt scored 10 with five swipes, Sophia Coburn had 11, senior Isabel Betencourt scored 10, Maia Davis netted eight and Lauren Mendonca had six, eight rebounds and four assists.
Marblehead 16, Swampscott 14: Samantha Dormer had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead the Magicians to victory. Sarah Bosio hit the game-winning shot in the defensive battle.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Salem 61, Danvers 38: The Witches won their fifth straight game behind 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks from sophomore Brayson Green. Jack Doyle added 14 points, four assists and three steals, while Eddie Butler chipped in 10 points.
Peabody 64, Winthrop 27: The Tanners improved to 7-2 with a dominant win thanks to a balanced scoring attack. Raphel Laurent led the way with 12 points, Shea Lynch had 11 points, five rebounds and five steals, Shaun Ceruolo had eight points and Anthony Forte had seven points and eight assists. Also playing well was Vin O'Hara (7 points), Danny Barrett (7 points), Ruddy DeJesus (3 points, 8 rebounds) and Yanni Pappas.
Hamilton-Wenham 50, Amesbury 44: Connor McClintock exploded for 31 points (14-for-18 from the free throw line), 14 rebounds and five assists to propel the Generals to their second win of the season.
Ipswich 57, Rockport 44: Nick Deleon dropped 22 points with four triples while Toby Adams (14 points) hit a couple of big threes in the fourth to help Ipswich (2-6) to victory. Nate Pillis added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds while Spencer McDavitt and James Norris both played well.
Marblehead 61, Swampscott 60: The Magicians hung on for a hard fought NEC win after a tough loss at Peabody earlier this week.
For the Big Blue, who were fouled with 0.4 seconds left before hitting 1-2 free throws en route to the close loss, Connor Chiarello had 11 points while Liam Wales matched that. Jake Collins had a strong game off the bench with 10 points and Max Brodsky had nine points. Andrew Templeman also scored the ball well with 14 points.
Pingree 64, Lexington Christian 56: The Highlanders won their league opener behind 28 points from Ray Cuevas and 16 from Hudson Weidman. Charlie Lynch added nine points in the win.
BU Academy 54, Waring 25: Colin Vellante's 10 points led the way for the Mavs.
Saugus 57, Masconomet 44: The Chieftains (4-6) got 20 points from senior captain Matt Richardson and 17 from Brendan Bazazi, but it wasn't enough in the home setback.
SWIMMING
Peabody/Essex Tech 91, Gloucester 89: The Tanners shaded the Fisherman with double wins by James Teague (200 free, 100 breast) and Ely Wallen (50 free, 100 back). Kelly Uribe won the 100 free, Susie Josephson was first in the 500 free and both Theo Roan (217.575) and Madeline Murray (204.75) had state qualifying scores in diving. The medley relay of Teague, Wallen, Jake D'Eon and Jack Anthony also picked up a key win.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Marblehead 1, Gloucester 0 (OT): Ava Vautour netted the game-winner 58 seconds into overtime and the Lady Headers (2-7) snapped a six game losing streak. Eighth grader Liv Doucette made 22 saves to pick up her first career win and shutout in the net and Riley Campbell and Hannah Tsouvalas earned assist on the winning goal.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Elmira 5, Salem State 1: Goalie Hannah Aveni was under fire all night long and wound up with 52 saves despite the loss for Salem State (3-9-1). Alexis Thomas got the Vikings on the board in the third period with an assist from Bella Perrotti.
UNE 5, Endicott 2: The Nor'Easters scored the first four goals of the night and upended the Gulls (7-6-2) in the first end of a home-and-home set Friday night. Samantha Fantasia got Endicott on the board with a power play goal in the third period and Kaylee Liberty also scored.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 6, UNE 3: The No. 4 ranked Gulls (11-1) doubled up the No. 14 ranked team in Division 3 in a battle of CCC powers. Cassidy Bowes and Noah Strawn had a goal and an assist each and Connor Amsley netted the go-ahead goal shorthanded in the first period. Endicott connected three times on the power play and Atticus Kelly made 20 stops in the net.