COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Scots pick up two: Gordon evened its record by defeating Eastern Nazarene twice, 4-3 and 10-4. Mara Little held off the visitors in the one-run game and Jayden Johnson's 2-run double in the sixth put the Scots on top for good. The 10-4 win saw Emily Peterson go 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBI while Isabella Rivera had three RBI and Emily Graham had three hits. Peabody native Gina Terrazzano, a freshman, hit safely in both games.
Gulls sweep to end Florida trip: Junior hurler Jaylin Couto threw a complete game three-hitter with a career best 13 strikeouts in the opener while Rania Barton (win) and Abigail Gilbert (save) combined to capture the nightcap as the Gulls wound up their Florida spring break trek with wins over Wesleyan, 2-0, and Lakeland, 3-1, on Friday.
Endicott (now 7-3) scored both of its runs in Game 1 via miscues. In Game 2, Lauren Misiaszek had an RBI single in the first inning, and Emma DaSilva cranked her first career home run with a fourth inning blast to enter field. DaSilva added a two-out triple against Wesleyan.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 16, Occidental 2: Jake Nardone went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI while bashing one of his team's five home runs on the day as the seventh ranked Gulls rolled to a victory in Los Angeles. Brendan Flaven, Caleb Shpur, Nicolas Notarangelo, and TJ Liponis also went deep for Endicott (6-1), with catcher John Mulready adding three hits in four at-bats and driving in three. Brady Stuart allowed just three hits in six innings of work to pick up the win on the bump.
Rhode Island College 12, Gordon 0: Leadoff man Ben Chase singled to ensure the Scots (2-9) weren't no-hit in a tough day at the ballpark. Fenwick grad Gianni Mercuio threw five outs of relief and fanned three in one of the few highlights for the locals.
Rutgers-Camden 10, Salem State 4: Devin Fuegen blasted a 2-run homer in the seventh to give the Vikings (2-6) a 4-1 lead but the wheels fell off in the last few innings with Rutgers Camden scoring eight times in the bottom half and once more in the eighth. Salem's Bobby Jellison was in line for the win, throwing the first six innings before getting into trouble in the seventh, and Jake Boucher added two hits.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Cortland 10, Endicott 6: In Colorado Springs, the Gulls (2-2) got two goals each from Carly Pierce and Katy Garvin, but couldn't keep pace offensively with 13th ranked Cortland. Kiana Napolitano and Katie Schenk also scored for Endicott, which got five saves in net from goaltender Lydia Akins.
Gordon 14, Fitchburg State 9: Kaitlyn Mini scored four times and added two assists to power the Scots (4-1). Caroline Piorkowski also potted four goals and Hailey Beling scored twice with three helpers to help lead a balanced attack for the winners.