COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Endicott sweeps doubleheader: The Gulls (5-5) topped Framingham State, 5-1, and Bowdoin, 2-0, in a doubleheader in Florida on Friday. In the first win Jaylin Couto went six innings on the mound, allowing just four hits and striking out seven. Lauren Misiaszek mashed a homer as well. Against Bowdoin, Maria Hanchuk picked up the win on the mound, allowing three hits in seven innings while striking out nine. Katie Watts led the offense with three hits and an RBI.
Salem State drops two: The Vikings (0-9) remained winless with a 12-4 loss to Simpson and a 7-0 loss to Franklin and Marshall on Friday afternoon. Gracie Hogan had an RBI double in the first loss while Mackenzie DeSantis knocked in two runs.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Worcester State 4, Endicott 1: The Gulls (7-2) allowed three runs in the top of the tenth inning to go down in extras for just their second loss of the year. Matthew McKinley plated Endicott's only run with a solo homer, while Nickolas Perkins added a double. Rian Schwede turned in a strong performance on the mound, going six innings while allowing seven hits and just one earned run.
Salem State 10, McDaniel 6: The Vikings improved to 6-4 on the season with a sound win down in Florida.