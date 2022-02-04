GYMNASTICS
Hamilton-Wenham 137.5, Marblehead 129.15: Georgia Greaves led the Generals by finishing first all-around 35.8 with a 9.0 on floor, an 8.6 to win beam and an outstanding 9.3 on bars. Norah Keys was second at 33.70 with an 8.9 on floor and an 8.8 on vault. Julia Bial added an 8.7 on bars and Olivia Novak was second on floor at 9.10.
Marblehead's Maeve McIlroy won floor with a 9.20 and also scored 8.5 on bars.
Winthrop 133.35, Beverly 131.8: Keegan Richardson had an outstanding meet for the Panthers with a 9.0 on vault and a 9.1 on floor. Sydney Spencer excelled in almost every event with an 8.55 on vault, 7.55 on bars, a winning 8.7 on beam an an 8.85 on floor. Olivia Giello (8.4 vault, 8.6 floor) and Julia Guanci (8.1 beam, 8.35 floor) had great meets as well.
WRESTLING
Marblehead/Swampscott 35, Peabody/Saugus 34: The Black and Blue crew secured second in the NEC with a razor thin win. Freshman Clive Connolly won at 126, sophomore Will Woodward earned a tech fall at 132, senior Noah Faverman scored a pin at 138 and senior Diego Knight scored a key decision win at 182.
For Peabody/Saugus, Will Pinto earned a pin at 170, Tim Collins earned a pin at heavyweight, Chase Ledbury pinned his opponent at 145 and Max LoRusso (120) and Andrew Erickson (152) also won.
MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, NUY 1: At the Morgan Classic in Springfield celebrating the founder of volleyball (William Morgan), the Gulls (4-0) knocked off the No. 4 ranked team in the country in Division 3, 25-15, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21. Nik Krspazak and Rafa Robert both had ten kills to lead Endicott, which tied the program record for highest nationally ranked victory in an exciting game that had 27 ties and 11 lead changes. Gabe DeBenedetto had 32 assists in the match.